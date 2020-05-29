Cosmetic Dyes Market 2027 Potential Growth, Challenges due to COVID-19, Impact Analysis | Key Players: Sensient Cosmetic Technologies,Neelikon,Pylam,Dystar,Organic Dyes and Pigments

Cosmetic colours are used in manufacturing of lipsticks, eye colours, nail enamels and other cosmetic products. Color cosmetic manufacturers uses both types (organic or synthetic) of dyes and colorant to produce high-quality cosmetics. Cosmetic dyes and pigments are used in the production of cosmetic colorants which are used for various applications.

Some of the key players of Cosmetic Dyes Market:

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies,Neelikon,Pylam,Dystar,Organic Dyes and Pigments,Clariant,Koel Colours,Goldmann Group,Chromatech,Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

The rising popularity of vibrant color cosmetic products and increased spending on premium cosmetic products have propelled the revenue growth of colours cosmetics. According to AMR, the global Cosmetic Dyes Market was valued at $420.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $610.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The cosmetic dyes market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $172.3 million from 2019 to 2026 .

Cost reduction plays an important role in the makeup & cosmetics business. Consumers consider the price of a product along with the quality, before purchase. Although natural products or higher standard of ingredients are comparatively expensive as compared to synthetic and artificial products, continuous R&D by private organizations and government to develop low-cost cosmetics products, which are free of waxes, preservatives, and added chemicals encourage manufacturers to invest more in this market. This is expected to create remunerative growth opportunities for the cosmetics manufacturers and dealers, which in turn drives the overall market cosmetic dyes growth.

