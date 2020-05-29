Potential Impact of COVID-19 on A latest research provides insights about Ethanol Market

Ethanol Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Ethanol Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Ethanol Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Ethanol Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ethanol market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ethanol market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Market: Dynamics

The world ethanol market is prophesied to be strong against tough conditions that could paralyze its growth. Despite challenging production economics due to low oil prices, ramping up of opponents against the RFS, and uncertainty because of regulatory indecision, the market survived pretty well in 2015. The year showcased the resolve and strength of the ethanol sector. Producers were able to ride out the storm with the help of the indispensable value of ethanol as a low-cost, clean octane booster and thriving export demand. In the U.S., millions of metric tons of high-protein animal feed and billions of gallons of high-octane renewable fuel were produced in ethanol bio-refineries of several states.

Global Ethanol Market: Segmentation

The international ethanol market is forecasted to be classified according to two classes, viz. type of feedstock and end use. As per the classification by feedstock, the market could see a segmentation into coarse grain-based, sugarcane-based, and wheat-based ethanol. Although there could be different markets for ethanol in terms of feedstock type, one is expected to garner a larger share in the coming years. The analysts foresee the market to be dominated by coarse grain-based ethanol, which represented a 53.0% share in 2017.

On the basis of end-use segmentation, the international ethanol market is predicted to be segregated into fuel, industrial solvents, beverages, and cosmetics.

Regionally, North America could set the tone for a staggering growth in the international ethanol market while collecting a revenue of US$48.3 bn by the end of 2022. Another attractive region for the market is prognosticated to be Europe. However, there could be other geographies such as Japan showcasing a slower growth in the near future. Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) drew a greater revenue than Japan in 2017.

Global Ethanol Market: Competition

The competition in the worldwide ethanol market is elaborately explained in the publication while profiling key players such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Green Plains, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, POET, LLC, and Flint Hill Resources LP.

