Frequent diagnostic tests and drug launches drive the market for colorectal cancer drugs. Most of the major market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of medicines and diagnostic tests that help in reducing the burden of colorectal cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer, Inc. launched ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin that helps in the treatment of five cancers, including colorectal cancer. Furthermore, the companies are also focused on the development of new diagnostic tests that will help in the accurate detection of colorectal cancer. For instance, in December 2016, Clinical Genomics, a private company developing evidence-based diagnostic tools for colorectal cancer, introduced Colvera, a blood-based diagnostic test for colorectal cancer recurrence monitoring. Similarly, June 2018, CellMax Life, one of the leading cancer diagnostics company launched Zenith, a US clinical study for the CellMax Life’s unique expertise in circulating tumor cells (CTC) intended for the diagnosis of colorectal cancer and others. Thus, the constant developments in colorectal cancer diagnostics and therapeutics are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.
In 2019, the US accounted for the largest market share in North America colorectal cancer market, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. US is an economically advanced country, and the country has the presence of various players that are well established in the pharmaceutical market. The companies are engaged in the research and development activities that are enabling them to develop the latest drugs for the disease, and increasing awareness about colorectal cancer in the country. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the colorectal cancer market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.
NORTH AMERICA COLORECTAL CANCER – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Modality
- Diagnosis Type
- Immunohistochemistry
- Stool Test
- Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
- Colonoscopy
- CEA Test
- Others
- Therapy Type
- Chemotherapy
- Alkylating Agent
- Antimetabolites
- Others
- Immunotherapy
- Panitumumab
- Cetuximab
- Bevacizumab
- Others
- Chemoprotectant
- Others
- Imaging Type
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Others
North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic and Research Laboratories
North America Colorectal Cancer Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Epigenomics AG
- Novigenix SA
- Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.
- EDP Biotech Corporation
- Volitionrx Limited
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amgen Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bruker Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Natera, Inc.
- Guardant Health, Inc.
