Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Food Waste Management Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2022

Analysis of the Global Food Waste Management Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Food Waste Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Food Waste Management market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Food Waste Management market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/11159?source=atm

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Food Waste Management market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Food Waste Management market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Food Waste Management market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Food Waste Management market

Segmentation Analysis of the Food Waste Management Market

The Food Waste Management market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Food Waste Management market report evaluates how the Food Waste Management is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Food Waste Management market in different regions including:

These two segments – food processing waste and consumption waste – are likely to dominate the global food waste management market in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. The food processing waste segment is estimated to hold a value share of almost 39% in 2017 closely followed by the consumption waste segment at about 34%. The food processing waste segment will witness a massive increase of 210 basis points in its market share, while the consumption waste segment is anticipated to lose 90 basis points by the end of the forecast period. Revenue from the food processing waste segment is projected to increase at Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 5.2% to 4.7% over 2017–2027.

While these two segments continue to witness good growth over the assessment period, revenue from the food production waste segment will witness a relatively low growth rate during the period 2017 – 2027. This segment will remain stagnant in terms of market share, holding just about 9% value share during the years 2017 as well as 2027. It has been observed that food waste generation is relatively high in developed economies. An independent survey indicates that around 85% to 90% of the total food waste in developing countries is generated in the supply chain including producers, processors, distributors, transportation and logistics channels, and retailers. Governments of several countries are implementing stringent rules governing the effective management and disposal of food waste. Some cases in point:

Food Production Wastes: Regulatory bodies such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries are regulating food waste management at the agricultural level in order to minimise food wastage at source.

Distribution and Supply Chain Wastes: The National Solid Waste Policy in Brazil focusses on increasing the sustainability of solid waste management and decreasing the total volume of waste produced at the national level. The sectors covered in the policy include healthcare, construction, transportation, forestry, mining, industrial, domestic, and public.

Consumption Wastes: The Macon-Bibb Commission has passed a law to privatise certain waste management services for garbage and yard waste within the city (residential) limits of the United States.

Retail Wastes: The Waste Management Legislation in Europe has made it mandatory for food manufacturers, service providers, and the retail sector to deal with food waste recycling and disposal in an environment friendly manner.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/11159?source=atm

Questions Related to the Food Waste Management Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Food Waste Management market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Food Waste Management market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/11159?source=atm