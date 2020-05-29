COVID-19: Potential impact on Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Monitors Low Acuity Monitors Mid Acuity Monitors High Acuity Monitors

Temperature Measurement Devices Liquid-Filled Thermometers Digital Thermometers Infrared Thermometers

Blood Pressure Measurement Devices Sphygmomanometers Automated Blood Pressure Monitors

Standalone Pulse Oximeters

By End Use Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Home Care Settings



By Mount Type Standalone Portable



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Co.

Masimo Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Covidien Public Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

ContecMedical Systems Co., Ltd.

