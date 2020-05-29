$25,000! Grand Prize For Youss Foto Annual Instagram Modeling Competition

Youss Foto Annual International Modeling Competition

Youss Foto announces the beginning of this year’s annual Instagram modeling competition. Known for being the fastest growing modeling page on Instagram, models from all over the world are rushing to get a chance to participate in the contest. “We have over 50 thousand applications thus far” said Youssef, the founder of Youss Foto and “we’re currently in the process of selecting the best contestants.”

Last year’s winner was a Jordanian model who swept the competition by getting over 5,000 Likes. “2020 has been particularly hard on our models due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and so we decided to quadruple the winning prize to $25,000,” said Youssef. Winners will be announced on the 31st of December 2020.

Youssef is not your typical talent agent; in fact, he sees the industry as one stuck in the past and is advocating for new creative ways for models to get the absolute maximum exposure they need in order to get noticed on the international modeling stage.

“The modeling industry has been notoriously exclusive and inaccessible to so many men and women looking to break into the business,” said Youssef. “Whether someone doesn’t look the “right” way or isn’t tall enough, so many people with talent are being left behind. My goal is to help such talent get noticed by everyone in the fashion world.”

About the Company

Youss Foto – www.youssfoto.com was founded by Youssef Nasser, a world-renowned celebrity photographer based out of San Diego, California. In addition to helping aspiring models get the maximum exposure they need on the company’s social media platforms, Youssef is also a self-proclaimed nature lover, wildlife advocate, stargazer, and has been published in National Geographic.

Youssef was also voted The World’s Best Photographer on Bestphotographers.com & Rated Vogue’s Favorite Casting Director on VogueCasting.com.

For more information, follow: https://www.instagram.com/youssfoto/

