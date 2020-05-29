COVID-19: Potential impact on Propanediol Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2027

In 2029, the Propanediol market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Propanediol market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Propanediol market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Propanediol market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
The report on the Propanediol market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Propanediol market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Propanediol market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Global Propanediol market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Propanediol market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Propanediol market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow
Huntsman
DuPont (Tate Lyle )
ADM
Polioles
Lyondell Basell Industries
Repsol
BASF
Oelon
Sumitomo Chemical
Asahi
ADEKA
SKC
Shell
Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical
Tongling Jintai Chemical
CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals
Hi-tech Spring Chemical
Daze Group
Shandong Depu Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Petroleum-based Propanediol
Bio-based Propanediol
Segment by Application
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Antifreeze & Functional Fluid
Liquid Detergents
Plasticizers
Others
The Propanediol market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Propanediol market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Propanediol market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Propanediol market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Propanediol in region?
The Propanediol market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Propanediol in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Propanediol market.
- Scrutinized data of the Propanediol on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Propanediol market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Propanediol market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Propanediol Market Report
The global Propanediol market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Propanediol market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Propanediol market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.