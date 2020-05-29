Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Aircraft Refurbishing Market Applications and Company’s Active in the Industry

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Aircraft Refurbishing market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Aircraft Refurbishing market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Aircraft Refurbishing market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Aircraft Refurbishing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Aircraft Refurbishing market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

While APEJ typically tends to get the maximum attention, North America is forecast to maintain a revenue share of more than 1/3rd the global aircraft refurbishing market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.4%. By the end of 2016, the North America aircraft refurbishing market had a revenue of nearly US$ 1.3 Bn. The main contribution to revenue growth in the North America aircraft refurbishing market comes from operating aircraft on lease. Leasing aircraft enables airlines to become more flexible and adapt to changing market requirements, allowing quick remodelling of the fleet. This is how airlines are able to satisfy the demand for new aircraft with minimal expenditure. The North America aircraft refurbishing market is dominated by the U.S. and its gain of 100 BPS by the year 2026 should more than offset the loss of Canada by the same amount during the forecast period. The U.S alone accounts for slightly more than 90% of the entire North America aircraft refurbishing market and its share is only expected to rise by the end of the year 2026.

Wide body aircraft and commercial cabin refurbishing most important segments in the North America aircraft refurbishing market

The wide body aircraft type segment held nearly 40% of the North America aircraft refurbishing market in terms of value share in the year 2016. This segment should gain 360 BPS by the end of the year 2026, recording a substantial CAGR of 6.4% during 2016 – 2026. The commercial cabin refurbishing type segment accounted for a market share of more than 80% in the North America aircraft refurbishing market in 2016. While this segment is projected to lose 30 BPS by the end of the decadal study, it will still account for a lion’s share of the North America aircraft refurbishing market by the end of the forecast period.

