The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for EPDM Rubber Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2027

The global EPDM Rubber market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The EPDM Rubber market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global EPDM Rubber market. The study offers insights pertaining to the different segments of the global EPDM Rubber market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the EPDM Rubber market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the EPDM Rubber market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the EPDM Rubber market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the EPDM Rubber Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global EPDM Rubber market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the EPDM Rubber market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the EPDM Rubber market
The presented report segregates the EPDM Rubber market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the EPDM Rubber market.
Segmentation of the EPDM Rubber market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the EPDM Rubber market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the EPDM Rubber market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lanxess
ExxonMobil
SABIC
JSR
Kumho
Lion Elastomers
DOW
SK Chemical
Eni
MITSUI
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
SSME
Jilin Xingyun Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber
Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber
Segment by Application
Auto Parts
Building Waterproof Material
Cable Sheath
Heat Resistant Rubber Hose
Other
