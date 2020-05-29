The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for EPDM Rubber Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global EPDM Rubber market reveals that the global EPDM Rubber market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The EPDM Rubber market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global EPDM Rubber market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global EPDM Rubber market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the EPDM Rubber market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What are the factors that could impede the growth of the EPDM Rubber market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the EPDM Rubber market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the EPDM Rubber Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global EPDM Rubber market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the EPDM Rubber market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the EPDM Rubber market

The presented report segregates the EPDM Rubber market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the EPDM Rubber market.

Segmentation of the EPDM Rubber market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the EPDM Rubber market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the EPDM Rubber market report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

SABIC

JSR

Kumho

Lion Elastomers

DOW

SK Chemical

Eni

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber

Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber

Segment by Application

Auto Parts

Building Waterproof Material

Cable Sheath

Heat Resistant Rubber Hose

Other

