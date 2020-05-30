The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Coal Handling System Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Coal Handling System market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Coal Handling System market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Coal Handling System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Coal Handling System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Coal Handling System market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Coal Handling System market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Coal Handling System Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Coal Handling System market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Coal Handling System market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The report on coal handling system market includes detailed analysis on key players involved in the coal handling system manufacturing and distribution. The competitive landscape section of the report covers key facets such as SWOT analysis, coal handling system product portfolio analysis, key coal handling system developments, strategic alliances, strategies and financials. The coal handling system market report has profiled key companies such as Thyssenkrupp AG, Famur SA, FLSmidth Co., A/S and Metso Corporation.

Companies in the coal handling system market are focusing on tapping Indian market owing to increasing power projects in the region. For instance, in July 2018, Thyssenkrupp AG has made a contract with Doosan Power Systems India to provide coal handling system for two major thermal projects in Uttar Pradesh, with coal handling system order totaling US$ 115 million.

Sale of coal handling system is largely carried out through new contacts and agreements based on project requirements. Coal handling system manufacturers are signing new contracts with mining companies in a bid to enhance sales of their respective coal handling systems. Thyssenkrupp AG signed a contract with Rainbow Rare Earths, a mining company, in 2017. Likewise, Famur SA signed an agreement with Polish Development Fund for expanding energy and mining sector in Poland and strengthen its position in the Polish market.

Coal handling system companies are also involved in strategic acquisitions to enhance their footprint in the respective regional market. FLSmidth Co., A/S has acquired Sandvik Mining Systems projects business. The acquisition was mainly aimed at covering wider range of the entire mining value chain from crushing to transportation using coal handling system.

Definition

Coal handling is the initial process in power generation plant or coal-fired power plant Coal handling system is used in the transportation and handling of coal. Coal handling system is an integral part of material flow and coal quality management of the plant. There are various types of coal handling system including stackers, conveyors, feeders, reclaimers, ship loaders and unloaders and wagon tippler and loader. Coal handling system is widely used across industrial applications such as coal mining activities, thermal power plants and port applications.

About the Report

The report on coal handling system is an exclusive compilation of various facets influencing the demand for coal handling system across industrial applications. The factors influencing sales of coal handling system across the globe are also covered in the coal handling system market report. The coal handling system market report offers vital insights on regional trends impacting the sales of coal handling system along with industry-specific and macroeconomic aspects influencing coal handling system adoption. Analysis on historical data, current coal handling system scenario and future trends and coal handling system forecasts apropos to sales and demand are covered in the coal handling system market report.

Market Structure

The coal handling system market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use and region. The coal handling system by product type is categorized into stacker, reclaimer, stacker cum reclaimer, conveyor, ship loader & unloader, wagon tippler and wagon unloader, ship loader and unloader, feeders and others. With respect to end use, the coal handling system market is segmented on the basis of coal mines, thermal power plants, sea ports and others. The coal handling system market is analyzed across regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The coal handling system market has been analyzed using a blend of primary and secondary research. The statistics and insights drawn on coal handling system adoption and sales are compiled by using triangulation method wherein data from primary and secondary research and external sources is combined providing higher accuracy to the data on coal handling system market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Coal Handling System market segments are included in the report.

