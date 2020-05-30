Levobupivacaine is a long-acting local anesthetic agent belonging to the amido amine group, it is basically an S-enantiomer of bupivacaine drug. It has become popular among anesthesiologists worldwide owing to its less cardiotoxicity and motor blockade. It was primarily developed due to the reported incidents of seizures and cardiac arrests experienced due to the use of intravenous injection of bupivacaine. Significant rise in surgeries performed and increasing demand for post-operative pain management drive the levobupivacaine market growth.

Epidural anesthesia is currently representing the largest market share in the levobupivacaine market. The major features which are responsible for its market dominance are a significant rise in the labor pain experience during livebirths. It is the most preferred local anesthetic for epidural anesthesia during live births to obtain pain relief to the mothers experiencing labor pain. The amount of anesthetic agent delivered can be adjusted in epidural anesthesia depending upon the intensity of pain experienced by the mother during labor. Spinal anesthesia are is required for surgeries that are performed below the umbilicus such as orthopedic surgery of the hip, pelvis, knee, and vascular surgeries of the legs. Peripheral nerve blocks are anticipated to gain huge traction during the forecast period owing to the significant rise in the number of fatal accidents inflicting grievous injuries to victims and increasing demand for postoperative pain management.

Browse the full report Levobupivacaine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/levobupivacaine-market

Hospital pharmacy is currently spearheading the end-user segment for levobupivacaine market. The inherent features such as immaculate compounding of local anesthetic drugs and the ability to cater to the medical needs of patients 24/7 primarily determines its market growth. Retail pharmacy is constantly increasing in numbers in the developing regions on account of the existence of a huge generic market and provisions of medicines at a discounted rate.

North America is dominating the geography segment for levobupivacaine market. A significant rise in the number of surgeries performed and effective implementation of guidelines pertaining to pain management therapy primarily determines the levobupivacaine market growth. Additionally the favorable reimbursement scenario associated with the use of levobupivacaine during surgical procedures further accentuates its market growth in the region. Europe is in the 2nd place in the geography segment for levobupivacaine market. The constant rise in the dental and cosmetic surgeries performed increases the demand for levobupivacaine as a local anesthetic agent in the European Union region. Asia Pacific is set to embark on an impressive market growth in the near future on account of the growing medical tourism industry and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of levobupivacaine are AbbVie, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Altan Pharma, AstraZeneca, Plc., Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hengrui Therapeutics, Inc., Cristália, Pharos Ltd., Yangzhou Tianhe Pharmaceutical and Ropsohn Therapeutics.

Market Key Takeaways:

Constantly increasing number of surgical procedures and labor pain experienced with livebirths worldwide

Excellent pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic drug profile renders it safe and efficacious in comparison to ropivacaine and bupivacaine

Affordable reimbursement scenario associated with the use of levobupivacaine in surgical procedures

