Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Tire Market set to Register a CAGR growth of % Between 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Automotive Tire market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Tire market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Automotive Tire market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Automotive Tire market.

As per the report, the Automotive Tire market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Automotive Tire market are highlighted in the report. Although the Automotive Tire market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=12

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Automotive Tire market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Automotive Tire market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Automotive Tire market

Segmentation of the Automotive Tire Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Automotive Tire is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Automotive Tire market.

Competitive Landscape

With the traction for sustainability in the automotive tire market on the rise, Continental A.G recently revealed that it had developed a sustainable adhesive for bonding rubber with textile reinforcement material in collaboration with Turkey-based Kordsa Tecnik Tekstil A.S. The German-based tire manufacturers plan to leverage the sustainable adhesive for production of a new line of tires in the foreseeable future.

Vehicle performance and fuel efficiency are gradually becoming key parameters of vehicle selection. In order to tap into the growing consumer base, Daimler, North America, has decided to equip its Freightliner trucks with Michelin X Line EnergyTM D+ long-haul tires. Daimler plans to enhance the fuel efficiency of its Cascadia Class 8 heavy-duty truck from its previous models launched in 2017.

Intensifying innovation in the automotive tire market saw another development complementing the concept after Goodyear launched a new aero concept tire. The company claims the tires will pave way for the development of flying cars with the propeller blades installed in the tire providing the mechanism for helping cars to transition from land to air.

To meet the growing demand for automotive tires Sumitomo Rubber Industries announced it would be doubling its production of truck tires at its production facility in Fazenda, Rio Grande, Brazil. With an investment of $37 million, the company expects production of 1000 truck tires per day at the production plant.

Other leading players operating in the automotive tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory Limited, Pirelli & C. S.p.A, Apollo Tyres Ltd., and Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co.

Additional Insight:

Robust Demand for Radial Tires to Prevail as LCV Sales Burgeon

The multi-layer structure of radial tires consisting of steel chords and steel cable beading impart great strength and durability to the tires which are vital reasons driving the demand for the tires in all vehicle segments. Additionally, the tread of radial tires enable better gripping of surface and substantially reduces rolling resistance which, in turn, provides better safety and contributes substantially to greater fuel efficiency. The assortment of benefits offered by radial tires is being leveraged in the lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV) segment. A significant rise in vehicle rental and sharing services is a key factor propelling LCV sales around the world. Substantial growth in LCV fleets around the world is likely to underpin the growing demand for radial tires.

Overall the demand for both radial and bias tires is estimated to rise as sales of passenger cars (PC), two-wheelers, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), OTRs and three-wheelers continue to remain steady.

Research Methodology

The report on automotive tire market is a consequence of the robust and exhaustive research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used to obtain actionable insights into the automotive tire market. While interviewing experts from the automotive tire market formed the basis of primary research, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, company press releases, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive tire market. Results from both the steps of research were cross-referenced with each other to filter out any erroneous information and create an accurate forecast of the market.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=12

Important questions pertaining to the Automotive Tire market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Automotive Tire market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Automotive Tire market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Automotive Tire market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Automotive Tire market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR

Top-quality customized studies

Primary interviews conducted to collect data

Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support

Business insights aimed to empower businesses

Covering over 10 industrial verticals along with COVID-19 impact on each industry

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=12