Generic Drugs Market is expected to grow worth of US$ +190 Billion and at a CAGR of +10% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Generics drugs are bioequivalent types of the originator medicines. These drugs are cheaper and offer similar health benefits as those of branded counterparts. Generics are showing high penetration in the pharmaceutical market across the globe.
Development of reliable & constant new product launch, support from the government, and adoption of mergers & acquisition strategies to launch new products by key vendors of Generic Drugs Market contribute to significant demand for generic drugs in the upcoming years.
Top Key Players:
Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ltd, Actavis, Mylan Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sandoz International GmbH, Apotex Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Inc., Hospira Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
The main factors that contribute to the growth of the Japan generic drugs market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes & cardiovascular diseases, rising costs of branded medicines, growth in geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high demand for generic medicines. However, issues such as the reliability and stability of generic drugs in Japan and lower reimbursement fees are expected to restrain the market development.
Generic Drugs Market: Segmentation Overview–
By Product Type:
Generic Prescription Medicines
Super Generics
Biosimilars
By Application:
Cardiovascular Products
Anti-Infective Drugs
Anti-Arthritis Drugs
Central Nervous System Drugs
Anti-Cancer Drug
Respiratory Products
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Hospitals
Pharmacies
Private Clinics
Drug Stores
Retail Pharmacies
Others
By Regions:
Europe
North America
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Table of Content:
Global Generic Drugs Market Research Report 2020-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Generic Drugs Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Generic Drugs Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Generic Drugs Market.
Chapter 9: ……………………Continue To TOC
