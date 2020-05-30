Automotive Non-Woven Market-Industry Analysis, Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast 2020 to 2026

Automotive Non-Woven Market 2020 Industry research report gives a systematic and competent approach to gather important statistics of Automotive Non-Woven industry. In which includes industry chain structure, Automotive Non-Woven market classification, dominant market players, product definition, and product scope. Automotive Non-Woven research report performs SWOT analysis to gain better insights on Strengths, Opportunities, and Threats muddled in Automotive Non-Woven industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 863.43 million by 2027.

The Automotive Non-Woven Industry Report is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Automotive Non-Woven Market. It provides a brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Automotive Non-Woven Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape

Global Automotive Non-Woven Market Overview: In the automotive industry, the demand of non-woven fabric has been increased very significantly. In today’s scenario, 40 automotive parts are made with non-woven fabrics from air and fuel filters to trunk liners. The non-woven materials make the vehicles 15-30% lighter as compared to the traditional materials which are utilized in automotive industry.

Growing demand of customized car seats helps in boosting the demand of non-woven fabrics as it increases the safety of both the driver and passenger by keeping the body right in place. Currently the people have started spending much more time in the car rather than staying at their work places. Also, the models of the car has been increased which enhances the level of comfort inside the vehicles. For instance, a Korean non-woven supplier Toray currently achieved a prestigious position in the automotive market for its “Ultrasuede” fabric which provides a luxurious look and feel. The fabric will be used for the interior part of the Lexus LS500 and LS500h and also for the performance line F SPORT models. The Ultrasuede will also find usage in the headliner and visor of the Lexus models and in the F SPORT model, where the materials will be used in its seats.

Global Automotive Non-Woven Market Breakdown:

By Material (Polyamides (PA), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Rayon, Wood Pulp, Bi-Component (BICO) and Others)

By Function (Disposable and Non-Disposable)

By Technology (Spunbond, Spunlaid, Airlaid, Drylaid, Wetlaid, Composite, Meltblown, Carded, Needle Punch, Thermal Bonded, Chemical Bonded, Nano Technology and Others)

By Application (Interior, Exterior, Boot and Others)

The MAJOR BUSINESS PLAYERS associated with the Automotive Non-Woven Market are Laiwu Exceeding Composite Materials CO., LTD, Superior Felt & Filtration, LLC, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Ahlstrom-Munksj, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals America, INC., Berry Global Inc., TWE GmbH & Co. KG, Toray Industries, INC., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg Group, ACME, Aunde Group SE, Tex Tech Industries and Borgers SE & Co. KGaA among others

No. of Automotive Non-Woven Market Report Pages: 350

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Automotive Non-Woven market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials.

Global Automotive Non-Woven Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The countries covered in the Automotive Non-Woven market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the Automotive Non-Woven market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

North America Automotive Non-Woven Market Scope and Market Size

North America automotive non-woven market is segmented on the basis of material, function, technology and application. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polyamides (PA), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), rayon, wood pulp, bi-component (BICO) and others. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is dominating the market as it can be molded into any type of design with abrasion and UV resistance properties. In North America, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is increasing in the U.S. because, the automobile industry in the country has been growing very rapidly in which the PET are majorly used in seat cushions of cars as they have the excellent cushioning, relaxing properties and performance.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into disposable and non-disposable. Non-disposables segment dominates the market as it is cheaper in price than the disposable non-woven materials. In North America, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is increasing in the U.S. because disposable non-woven material have major applications only in the medical facilities and hospitals whereas non-disposable are tough and resistant in nature.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into spunbond, spunlaid, airlaid, drylaid, wetlaid, composite, meltblown, carded, needle punch, thermal bonded, chemical bonded, nano technology and others. Spunbond is dominating the market as the process comprises of wood pulp with excellent absorbing quality. It is generally a non-woven formation procedure.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into interior, exterior, boot and others. Boot is dominating the market as in most of the automotive the major requirement for needle-punch textile is among the carpets. In North America, the automotive industry is growing very rapidly which boosts the demand of automotive carpets and boot liners and further drives the automotive non-woven market in the countries.

