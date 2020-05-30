Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Normal Butanol Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2028

Global Normal Butanol Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Normal Butanol market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Normal Butanol market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Normal Butanol market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Normal Butanol market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Normal Butanol . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Normal Butanol market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Normal Butanol market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Normal Butanol market over the considered assessment period.
Segmentation of the Normal Butanol Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Dow Chemical Company
Oxea Group
Eastman Chemical Company
Formosa Plastic Group
China Nation Petroleum
SINOPEC
Sasol Limited
Kyowa Hakko
The Kaiteki Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Bio-Normal Butanol
Chemical Normal Butanol
Segment by Application
Solvent
Synthetic raw materials
Extraction agent
Others
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment