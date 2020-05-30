Vitamin D Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2020 – 2026

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Vitamin D Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are DSM, Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.,Ltd, Fermenta Biotech Limited, BASF SE, Dishman Group, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd., Glanbia plc, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nestlé, Pfizer Inc., Kraft Heinz Canada ULC., Abbott. , Lycored, Divi’s Nutraceuticals, Source Naturals, Inc., BIOGENIX INC. PVT. LTD

Vitamin D market is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.00 % in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for the feed worldwide is expected to create new opportunity for the market in the mentioned forecast period.

Vitamin D is an essential vitamin which mainly keeps the bones & teeth healthy. They also have the ability to protect the person from many diseases. Vitamin D also enhances the nervous and brain systems.

Growing concern among population about maintaining the balanced diet is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing prevalence of diseases due to vitamin deficiency, growing demand for vitamin D from food & beverage industry, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing disposable income which is expected to drive the vitamin D market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Availability of fake products in the market and strict regulations & norms associated with the vitamin D is expected to act as a hindrance for the growth of the market in the mentioned forecast period.

Global Vitamin D Market Scope and Market Size

Vitamin D market is segmented of the basis of analog, IU strength, application, end- users, form and source. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of analog, the vitamin D market is segmented into vitamin D2 and vitamin D3.

The IU strength segment of the vitamin D market is divided into 500,000 IU, 100,000 IU, 40 MIU and others.

Based on applications, the vitamin D market is segmented into feed & pet food, pharmaceutical, functional food & beverage and personal care.

The vitamin D market is also segmented on the basis of end- users. The end- users is segmented into adult, pregnant women and children.

Form segment of the vitamin D market is divided into dry & liquid.

The source segment of the vitamin D market is divided into milk, egg, fish, animal, fruit & vegetable, seaweeds, and others

