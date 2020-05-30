“

Quality Market Research on Global Connected Street Lights Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Connected Street Lights market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Connected Street Lights market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Connected Street Lights market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Connected Street Lights market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Citelum S.A., Dimonoff Inc, Echelon Corporation, EnGo PLANET, Flashnet SRL, General Electric Co., Led Roadway Lighting Ltd., OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting N.V., Schreder Group, Silver Spring Networks Inc., Telensa Ltd., Toshiba Lighting, Tvilight

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Connected Street Lights Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Connected Street Lights Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Connected Street Lights Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Connected Street Lights market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Connected Street Lights Market Segmentation by Product:

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

Global Connected Street Lights Market Segmentation by Application:

Public Service

Industrial

Commerical

Regions Covered in the Global Connected Street Lights Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Connected Street Lights market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Connected Street Lights market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Connected Street Lights market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Connected Street Lights market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Connected Street Lights market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Connected Street Lights market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Connected Street Lights market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Connected Street Lights market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Connected Street Lights market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Connected Street Lights Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Connected Street Lights Market Trends

2 Global Connected Street Lights Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Connected Street Lights Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Connected Street Lights Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Connected Street Lights Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Connected Street Lights Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Connected Street Lights Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Connected Street Lights Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Connected Street Lights Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Connected Street Lights Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Connected Street Lights Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Connected Street Lights Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Wired (Power Line Communication)

1.4.2 Wireless

4.2 By Type, Global Connected Street Lights Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Connected Street Lights Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Connected Street Lights Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Connected Street Lights Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Public Service

5.5.2 Industrial

5.5.3 Commerical

5.2 By Application, Global Connected Street Lights Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Connected Street Lights Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Connected Street Lights Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

7.1.1 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Business Overview

7.1.2 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.1.4 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Citelum S.A.

7.2.1 Citelum S.A. Business Overview

7.2.2 Citelum S.A. Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Citelum S.A. Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.2.4 Citelum S.A. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Dimonoff Inc

7.3.1 Dimonoff Inc Business Overview

7.3.2 Dimonoff Inc Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Dimonoff Inc Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.3.4 Dimonoff Inc Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Echelon Corporation

7.4.1 Echelon Corporation Business Overview

7.4.2 Echelon Corporation Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Echelon Corporation Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.4.4 Echelon Corporation Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 EnGo PLANET

7.5.1 EnGo PLANET Business Overview

7.5.2 EnGo PLANET Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 EnGo PLANET Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.5.4 EnGo PLANET Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 Flashnet SRL

7.6.1 Flashnet SRL Business Overview

7.6.2 Flashnet SRL Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 Flashnet SRL Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.6.4 Flashnet SRL Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 General Electric Co.

7.7.1 General Electric Co. Business Overview

7.7.2 General Electric Co. Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 General Electric Co. Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.7.4 General Electric Co. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd.

7.8.1 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Business Overview

7.8.2 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.8.4 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 OSRAM Licht Group

7.9.1 OSRAM Licht Group Business Overview

7.9.2 OSRAM Licht Group Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 OSRAM Licht Group Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.9.4 OSRAM Licht Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Philips Lighting N.V.

7.10.1 Philips Lighting N.V. Business Overview

7.10.2 Philips Lighting N.V. Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Philips Lighting N.V. Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.10.4 Philips Lighting N.V. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Schreder Group

7.11.1 Schreder Group Business Overview

7.11.2 Schreder Group Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Schreder Group Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.11.4 Schreder Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 Silver Spring Networks Inc.

7.12.1 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Business Overview

7.12.2 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.12.4 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Telensa Ltd.

7.13.1 Telensa Ltd. Business Overview

7.13.2 Telensa Ltd. Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Telensa Ltd. Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.13.4 Telensa Ltd. Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 Toshiba Lighting

7.14.1 Toshiba Lighting Business Overview

7.14.2 Toshiba Lighting Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 Toshiba Lighting Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.14.4 Toshiba Lighting Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Tvilight

7.15.1 Tvilight Business Overview

7.15.2 Tvilight Connected Street Lights Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Tvilight Connected Street Lights Product Introduction

7.15.4 Tvilight Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Connected Street Lights Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Connected Street Lights Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Connected Street Lights Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Connected Street Lights Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Connected Street Lights Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Connected Street Lights Distributors

8.3 Connected Street Lights Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

”