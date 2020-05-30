Methanol Market Projected to Show Strong Growth by 2026 | SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE; Atlantic Methanol; Methanex Corporation

Methanol is a professional and in depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis of ABC industry. It shows that the rise in market value is generally attributed to the rising growth of the applicable industries and the subsequent rise in demand of applications. The Methanol Market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest growth amid the approximate forecast frame. The competitive landscape section of the Methanol Market report brings into light a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players.

Methanol Market report provides a thoroughly researched abstract of the key players with considerable shareholdings at a global level regarding demand, sales, and income by providing better products and services. Research Report outlines a forecast for the Tinnitus market between 2020 and 2026. In terms of value, the Methanol industry is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Methanol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 83.30 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 130.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Methanol is used as a source or as a feedstock in the production of various other chemical components and products. Due to its characteristics of being similar to traditional fuel products with combustion, and availability it is being used as an alternative fuel in various transportation systems. It is known as wood alcohol because of its derivation from distillation of wood, but with advancements in technology a number of methods have been commercialized for its production.

Data Collection Matrix:

We looked for primary and secondary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the Methanol Market for collecting data and information to prepare this encyclopedic research study. From the supply side, our primary sources were technology distributors and wholesalers and manufacturers, whereas our secondary sources were economic and demographic data reports, independent investigations, government publications, and company publications and reports. From the demand side, we relied on mystery shopping, consumer surveys, and end-user surveys for primary research and reference customers and case studies for secondary research.

Competition Analysis:

The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of Methanol manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key developments, key strategies, total revenue, and key product offerings. In-depth profiles of top players are included in the report to analyze their significant role in the Methanol Market.

Top Players: SABIC; Celanese Corporation; Eastman Chemical Company; BASF SE; Atlantic Methanol; Methanex Corporation; China XLX Fertilizer Ltd.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Valero Marketing and Supply Company; Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited; BP p.l.c.; Clariant; Coogee; Enerkem; GNFC Limited

What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type, Derivatives, End-users:

By Feedstock Type Natural Gas Coal Others

By Derivatives Formaldehyde Acetic Acid Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Gasoline Blending Biodiesel Dimethyl Ether (DME)

By End-Use Industry Construction Automotive Electrical & Electronics Pharmaceuticals Packaging Paints & Coatings



The main objective behind developing this report is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The Methanol Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, SABIC announced that they had agreed with South Louisiana Methanol for the establishment and development of a chemicals plant situated in the United States. This decision comes after a significant rise in the demand for shale gas production from the region.

In December 2018, SABIC announced that they had increased their share in the Arrazi Methanol Company after they had purchased 50% stake from Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Company for USD 150 million. This expansion will significantly increase the production capacity of SABIC for methanol.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the Methanol Market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Methanol Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Methanol Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Methanol Market:

What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Methanol Market?

How are market players expanding their footprint in the Methanol Market?

What is the most notable trend that is currently influencing the dynamics of the Methanol Market?

Who are the leading players operating in the Methanol Market?

Which regional market is likely to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Methanol Market?

