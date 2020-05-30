Storage Software Market Worldwide Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Share, Size and Forecast to 2027

According to a new market study entitled “Storage Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Storage software is used to store a large amount of data securely, the increasing volume of structured and unstructured data is rising the demand for the storage software market. The rising demand for cloud computing and a significant reduction in the cost of data storage is a major driver for the storage software market. Moreover, the need for secure storage infrastructure coupled with the growing shipment from existing data centers to storage solutions is also positively impacting the growth of the storage software market.

Rapid developments in the IoT (Internet of Things) are directly fueling the demand for cloud computing which bolster the growth of the software storage market. Growing digitalization and increasing automation in the industries is driving the growth of the storage software market across the globe. However, security and privacy concern is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increase in the volume of data, a growing demand for storage virtualization, and a significant reduction in operating costs are expected to trigger the growth of the storage software market.

The Report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Storage Software industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

The Storage Software Market Report mainly contains the following Manufacturers:

1. Broadcom, Inc.

2. Dell Inc.

3. FalconStor Software

4. Fujitsu Ltd.

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6. Hitachi, Ltd.

7.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8. IBM Corporation

9. NetApp

10. Oracle Corporation

Storage Software Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of High Security Electronic Locks Market.

Storage Software Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

