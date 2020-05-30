Recreational Drug Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026 – Market Research Report 2021

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Recreational Drug market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Recreational Drug industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Recreational Drug production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
The research study includes great insights about critical market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It also includes various types of market analysis such as competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, manufacturing process analysis, price analysis, and analysis of market influence factors. It is a complete study on the global Recreational Drug market that can be used as a set of effective guidelines for ensuring strong growth in the coming years. It caters to all types of interested parties, viz. stakeholders, market participants, investors, market researchers, and other individuals associated with the Recreational Drug business.
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Recreational Drug industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recreational Drug Market Research Report: , Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol, ENDOCA, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, North American Hemp & Grain Co, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, Hempco, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs Recreational Drug
Global Recreational Drug Market Segmentation by Product: , Depressants, Stimulants, Euphoriants, Hallucinogens, Inhalants Recreational Drug
Global Recreational Drug Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others
The report has classified the global Recreational Drug industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Recreational Drug manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Recreational Drug industry.
Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Recreational Drug industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Recreational Drug market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recreational Drug industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Recreational Drug market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Recreational Drug market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recreational Drug market?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recreational Drug Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Recreational Drug Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Depressants
1.4.3 Stimulants
1.4.4 Euphoriants
1.4.5 Hallucinogens
1.4.6 Inhalants
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarkets
1.5.3 Convenience Stores
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Recreational Drug Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Recreational Drug Industry
1.6.1.1 Recreational Drug Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Recreational Drug Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Recreational Drug Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Recreational Drug Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Recreational Drug Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Recreational Drug Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Recreational Drug Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Recreational Drug Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Recreational Drug Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Recreational Drug Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Recreational Drug Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Recreational Drug Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Recreational Drug Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Recreational Drug Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Recreational Drug Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Recreational Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recreational Drug Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Recreational Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Recreational Drug Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Recreational Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Recreational Drug Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Recreational Drug Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Recreational Drug Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Recreational Drug Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Recreational Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Recreational Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Recreational Drug Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Recreational Drug Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Recreational Drug Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Recreational Drug Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Recreational Drug by Country
6.1.1 North America Recreational Drug Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Recreational Drug Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Recreational Drug by Country
7.1.1 Europe Recreational Drug Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Recreational Drug Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Recreational Drug by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Recreational Drug Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Recreational Drug Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Recreational Drug by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Recreational Drug Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Recreational Drug Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Manitoba Harvest
11.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Corporation Information
11.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Manitoba Harvest Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.1.5 Manitoba Harvest Recent Development
11.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
11.2.1 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Corporation Information
11.2.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recent Development
11.3 Aphria
11.3.1 Aphria Corporation Information
11.3.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Aphria Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Aphria Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.3.5 Aphria Recent Development
11.4 Canopy Growth Corporation
11.4.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information
11.4.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.4.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development
11.5 Nutiva
11.5.1 Nutiva Corporation Information
11.5.2 Nutiva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Nutiva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Nutiva Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.5.5 Nutiva Recent Development
11.6 Agropro
11.6.1 Agropro Corporation Information
11.6.2 Agropro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Agropro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Agropro Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.6.5 Agropro Recent Development
11.7 CV Sciences
11.7.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information
11.7.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 CV Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 CV Sciences Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.7.5 CV Sciences Recent Development
11.8 Isodiol
11.8.1 Isodiol Corporation Information
11.8.2 Isodiol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Isodiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Isodiol Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.8.5 Isodiol Recent Development
11.9 ENDOCA
11.9.1 ENDOCA Corporation Information
11.9.2 ENDOCA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 ENDOCA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 ENDOCA Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.9.5 ENDOCA Recent Development
11.10 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
11.10.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Corporation Information
11.10.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recreational Drug Products Offered
11.10.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recent Development
11.12 Yunnan Industrial Hemp
11.12.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Corporation Information
11.12.2 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Products Offered
11.12.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Recent Development
11.13 GFR Ingredients Inc
11.13.1 GFR Ingredients Inc Corporation Information
11.13.2 GFR Ingredients Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 GFR Ingredients Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 GFR Ingredients Inc Products Offered
11.13.5 GFR Ingredients Inc Recent Development
11.14 Hempco
11.14.1 Hempco Corporation Information
11.14.2 Hempco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Hempco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Hempco Products Offered
11.14.5 Hempco Recent Development
11.15 Yishutang
11.15.1 Yishutang Corporation Information
11.15.2 Yishutang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Yishutang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Yishutang Products Offered
11.15.5 Yishutang Recent Development
11.16 Naturally Splendid
11.16.1 Naturally Splendid Corporation Information
11.16.2 Naturally Splendid Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Naturally Splendid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Naturally Splendid Products Offered
11.16.5 Naturally Splendid Recent Development
11.17 BAFA neu GmbH
11.17.1 BAFA neu GmbH Corporation Information
11.17.2 BAFA neu GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 BAFA neu GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 BAFA neu GmbH Products Offered
11.17.5 BAFA neu GmbH Recent Development
11.18 Aos Products
11.18.1 Aos Products Corporation Information
11.18.2 Aos Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Aos Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Aos Products Products Offered
11.18.5 Aos Products Recent Development
11.19 Suyash Herbs
11.19.1 Suyash Herbs Corporation Information
11.19.2 Suyash Herbs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Suyash Herbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Suyash Herbs Products Offered
11.19.5 Suyash Herbs Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Recreational Drug Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Recreational Drug Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Recreational Drug Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Recreational Drug Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Recreational Drug Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Recreational Drug Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Recreational Drug Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Recreational Drug Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Recreational Drug Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Recreational Drug Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
