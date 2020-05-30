According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Autonomous Train Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Autonomous Train Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 11.7 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2016- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The significant factors that are impelling the growth of the autonomous train include a surge in the provision of budget allocation by the governments for the development of rail infrastructure. The rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport is augmenting the growth of the market. Due to the emergence of autonomous train technology, pollution & accidents are declining, capacity & reliability of passenger is heightening, which is also boosting the market growth of autonomous train technology.

Improvement in railway infrastructure with the aid of governments, mostly in developing countries, and an upsurge in freight transport through trains are opportunistic for the expansion of the market. The deployment of autonomous trains makes it convenient to add or remove the new train from the system without impacting the system and without waiting for the availability of trains or staff. Thus, the availability of trains during off-peak and night hours is possible due to an increase in flexibility, which drives the adoption of the autonomous train technology market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the autonomous train technology market during the forecast period.

Both developing and developed nations are adopting the concept of an autonomous train to enhance the infrastructure with safe, efficient, and reliable transportation. The adoption of this technology is expensive, as this requires upgradations of several components like signaling technologies, monitoring, etc. Thus, the governments are continuously increasing the rail budgets to enhance the infrastructure that will propel the Autonomous Train Technology Market growth in the forecast horizon.

The Autonomous Train Technology market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to Autonomous trains have fewer chances of rail fatalities, due to the deployment of upgraded technologies such as communication-based train control (CBTC). The rail fatalities can be decreased by installing an onboard camera, sensors, communication devices, and more. Besides, in most locations, autonomous trains run underground or are at the ground level and are highly secured by fences or walls to prevent intruding.

By geography, the Autonomous Train market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. APAC is estimated to have the fastest augment rate in the global gift market in the forecast horizon of 2016- 26, due to the rise in demand for safe, secure, reliable, affordable and efficient transportation propelling the Autonomous Train Technology Market growth at a very high rate in the forecast horizon.

The major market players in the Autonomous trains technology are Alstom S.A., ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, Thales Group, other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

