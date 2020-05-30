COVID-19 UPDATE :Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated.

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market By Chemical Type (Plating Chemicals, Proprietary Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating Chemicals), Process (Electroplating, Plating, Anodizing, Carbonizing, Polishing, Thermal or Plasma Spray Coating, Others), Material (Zinc, Nickel, Chromium, Aluminum, Copper, Precious Metals, Others), End-User (Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in this market are DowDuPont, PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION, NOF Corporation, ELEMENTIS PLC. , Atotech, Chemetall GmbH, Houghton International Inc., Coventya International, Uyemura & Co., Ltd., McGean-Rohco, Inc., Raschig GmbH, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co., Ltd. , Grauer & Weil India Ltd., Henkel AG &Co. KGAA, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Advanced Chemical Company, Coral, A Brite Company, Industrial Metal Finishing Company among others.

The Global Metal Finishing Chemicals market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

One of the major factor driving the market for global metal finishing chemicals market is growing demand in automotive sector, growing printed circuit board (PCB) demand in the electronics industry and demand of metal finishing chemicals in aerospace maintenance, repair and overhauls are the factors which will boost the Global metal finishing chemicals market.

GROWING DEMAND IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

At global level, the automobile industry is considered to be the one of the leading and the fastest growing industries due to the continuous upwards trend witnessed in demand and supply. According to Statista, in 2015, 32,732,473 units of passenger cars were sold in the Asia Pacific region which was relatively more as compared to 2014, which were 31,472,644 units. Continuous research and development activities along with the improvement in the auto industry’s technology cooperation, meeting up the regulatory and technical standards, energy security, and automatic robotic cars is leading to growth of the automotive sector.

