Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated.

The global military aerospace coatings market is expected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2025, from USD 1.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market

The key players operating in the global military aerospace coatings market are –

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzonobel N.V

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Hentzen Coatings, Inc

The other players in the market are Mapaero, Creative Coatings Co., Inc., Cloverdale Paint Inc, Marpol Private Limited, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., The Valspar Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Klinge Coatings, Humiseal, Argosy International Inc., BryCoat Inc., Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, BASF SE among other.

Competitive Landscape: Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market

The global military aerospace coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Military Aerospace Coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In, August, 2015, PPG Industries, Inc. coating is specified for Turkish Aerospace industries for the initial production of its HURKUS new generation trainer for the Turkish armed force.

Market Definition: Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market

Military aerospace coatings is used to cover aircraft’s outer and inner surface of the aircraft to improve the functional properties of the aircraft. It is high performance coating material designed to resist temperature resistance and various air pressure. It protects the surface from intense UV exposure at higher altitudes, also stabilizes fluctuation of temperature and corrosion. The coating is done on various parts of the air craft such as wing frame, fuselage frame and tail frame. According to The U.S. Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry, in 2016, Aerospace and Defense industry generated USD 872 billion in sales and generated USD 146 billion from export. As per statista the avation industry generates around 14.8 billion euros revenue in 2000. Thus, above factor proves that aviation industry is growing and will derive the demand for military aerospace coatings.

Market drivers:

Growing Advantages of Digital Printing Over Analog Printing

High Growth of the Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

Rising Demand for UV-Curable Digital Inks

Market restraint:

Downfall in the publishing market

Fluctuation in the raw material price

Market Segmentation: Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Other

By Technology

Liquid Coatings Solvent-Based Water-Based

Powder Coating

By User Type

MRO

OEM

By End-Use Industry

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

By Application

Interior

Exterior

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global military aerospace coatings market

Analyze and forecast military aerospace coatings market on the basis of product resin type, technology, user type, end-use industry and application.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product resin type, technology, user type and end-use industry and application.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

