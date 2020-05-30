Global Permanent Magnet Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Permanent Magnet Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and ABC Industry competitive structure is elaborated.

Global Permanent Magnet Market By Type (Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet, Ferrite Magnet, Samarium Cobalt Magnet, Alnico Magnet, Others), End-Use (Industrial, Medical Technology, Aerospace and Defence, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Environment and Energy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Permanent Magnet Market

Global Permanent Magnet Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 42.3 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the annual installation of the windmill will increase over 75GW capacity by 2019. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Permanent Magnet are Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group., Ltd, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., adamsmagnetic.com, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Electron Energy Corp., Lynas Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Tengam Engineering, TDK Corporation, Bunting Magnetics, and Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Competitive Analysis:

Global Permanent Magnet Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Permanent Magnet Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Permanent Magnet Market

Permanent magnets are magnetic materials where the magnetic fields are created by the internal structure of the materials themselves. Permanent magnets are used in various types of motors, such as HVAC, appliances, loudspeakers, etc.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for permanent magnets by automotive and medical sectors

Growing use of various electronic consumer goods like semiconductors, home appliances, and smartphones is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

It can be produce only below a certain temperature. That is why it can be applicable for hot device applications.

The permanent magnet gets corroded with time which reduces the strength of the permanent magnets.

Segmentation: Global Permanent Magnet Market

By Type

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet

Ferrite Magnet

Samarium Cobalt Magnet

Alnico Magnet

Others

By End-Use

Industrial

Medical Technology

Aerospace and Defence

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Environment and Energy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Daido Steel had achieved practical application of a hot deformed neodymium magnet which contains no heavy rare earth metals with high heat resistance properties and high magnetic performance which can be used in driving motor of a hybrid vehicle

Research Methodology: Global Permanent Magnet Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

