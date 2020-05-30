Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Roofing Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Roofing market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Roofing market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Roofing market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Roofing market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Roofing market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Roofing market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Roofing market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Roofing market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Roofing market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Roofing market

Recent advancements in the Roofing market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Roofing market

Roofing Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Roofing market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Roofing market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and product segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global roofing market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global roofing market. Key players profiled in the report are Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Sika AG, Monier Building Group, and IKO Industries Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global roofing market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global roofing market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Roofing Market, by Product

Bituminous

Metal

Tiles

Elastomeric

Others

Global Roofing Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Non-commercial

Global Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various products and applications wherein roofing is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global roofing market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

