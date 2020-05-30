Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Self-Healing Materials Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated.

Global Self-Healing Materials Market By Form (Extrinsic, Intrinsic), Material Type (Concrete, Coatings, Polymers, Asphalt, Ceramic, Metals), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Mobile Devices), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Self-Healing Materials Market

Global self-healing materials market is expected to rise registering a healthy CAGR of 95.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to its knowledge transfer and closer collaboration at early stage development, shifting government policies and increasing demand for self-healing materials from the European region.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the self-healing materials market are Akzo Nobel N.V., applied thin films, inc. (ATFI), Autonomic Materials Inc., Avecom, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Critical Materials, Devan, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Evonik, Adaptive Surface Technologies, Inc. and many more.

Self-healing materials helps in restoring functionalities and automatically repairing various parts at atomic level without any human interference. They are triggered by environmental stimulus that includes alterations in pH, UV light, or by various other mechanical damages like microcrack. The wide applications of self-healing materials in cell phone, transport and building & construction manufacturing industries are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

· Government policy shifts focus toward legislations/regulations mandating longer service warranties; this factor will drive the market in the forecast perio

· Closer collaboration and knowledge transfer at early stage development, will also drive the market in near futur

· Self-healing materials yield long-term financial benefits compared to traditional materials; this factor will also propel the marke

· Increasing demand for self-healing materials from the European region will also help the market to grow in future

Market Restraints:

· High cost of self-healing materials as compared to the conventional materials; this factor will hamper the market to grow in near futur

· Securing profitability and competitiveness, will also act as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Self-Healing Materials Market

By Form

o Extrinsic

o Intrinsic

By Material Type

o Concrete

o Coatings

o Polymers

o Asphalt

o Ceramic

o Metals

By End-Use Industry

o Building & Construction

o Transportation

o Mobile Devices

o Others

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

· In January 2017, Evonik Industries AG acquired the specialty additives business of Air Products, a U.S. based company. The acquisition was done at USD 3.8 billion. The business deal will help the company in giving a smooth business transition. With this acquisition, the company will be able to grow in specialty additives marke

· In December 2016, BASF acquired Chemetall, a global surface treatment business of Albemarle. Chemetall. The acquisition will help both the companies in building their global infrastructure, market and sales access. Also, it will provide wide range of opportunities by providing wide range of solutions to their customers

Key Insights in the report:

· Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

· Key market players involved in this industry

· Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

· Competitive analysis of the key players involved

