Explosion-proof equipment are such equipment which are enclosed in a particular case, being capable of explosion resistance with specific gas or vapor that may happen within it and of ignition prevention of particular gas or vapor covering the enclosure by flashes, sparks or gas explosion within, at an external temperature. Installation of this equipment depends upon different factors including types of flammable substance present, concentration or amount of flammable substance existence along with its frequency and lastly explosion’s effect and level of protection needed.

Rising awareness regarding accidents and worker’s safety at the hazardous working environments is expected to boost the market’s growth rate due to the implementation of strict laws and regulation for the occupational health and safety by different government association. Growth in industrial sectors along with the upsurge in the demand for integrated systems is the factors which drives the market growth of the explosion-proof equipment market. Moreover, rise of automation sector also helps in the progress of market.

Lack of standardization and increase price of the safety device is acting as a market restraint for explosion-proof equipment in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Increasing investment in emerging market can be an opportunity for the explosion-proof equipment market whereas, lack of trained employee and negligence towards the equipment maintenance acts as a challenging factor.

Global Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Explosion-proof equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, system, hazardous area zones, group and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Explosion-proof equipment market on the basis of type has been segmented as explosion prevention, explosion containment, explosion segregation. Explosion prevention segment has been sub-segmented into intrinsic safe devices, pressurized enclosures, restricted breathing, non-incendive devices, hermetical sealing and non-sparking devices. Explosion containment segment has been sub segmented into conduit and cable seals, flameproof and ingress enclosures. Explosion segregation segment has been sub-segmented into oil/liquid immersion and powder/sand filling.

Based on system, the explosion-proof equipment market has been segmented into power supply system, automation system, material handling, motor, signalling devices, surveillance system and others

On the basis of hazardous area zones, the market has been segmented into Zone 0, Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 20, Zone 21, and Zone 22

On the basis of group, the market has been segmented into Group A: Acetylene, Group B: Hydrogen and manufactured gases containing Hydrogen, Group C: Petrochemicals and Group D: Petrochemicals (including Methane).

Explosion-proof equipment has also been segmented on the basis of end user into oil and gas, power and utility, chemical and petrochemical, automotive, mining, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, marine and others. Oil and gas segment has been sub-segmented into upstream and downstream.

Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Explosion-proof equipment market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, system, hazardous area zones, group and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the explosion-proof equipment market while Asia-Pacific will be expected to witness the highest growth rate. North America’s position in the market is expected to be dominant due to the upsurge in the production of explosion protection related systems and devices by varied manufacturers, whereas Asia-Pacific will witness highest growth rate in the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries including China, India among others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Share Analysis

Explosion-proof equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to explosion-proof equipment market.

