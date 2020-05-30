Polyurethane foams are type of polymers which are made by reacting diisocyanates with polyols. Polyurethane foams are generally abbreviated as PU foam or PUR foams. PU foams are used for providing insulation and protect the material against external sources that lead to corrosion. The type of agent or catalyst used with isocyanates in the production of polyurethane foam depends on the application for what PU foam is being produced. There are three types of polyurethane foams available: Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams and Spray Foams.

Global polyurethane foam market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Some of the major players operating in this market are The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, INOAC Corporation, Eurofoam Group, Foampartner Group, Huntsman Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Rogers Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Henkel Polybit and among others.

Segmentation: Global Polyurethane Foam Market

Global polyurethane foam market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end-user and density composition.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam. The flexible foam segment holds the largest market share. In April, BASF acquired GRUPO THERMOTEK. THERMOTEK is a waterproofing systems supplier which will help the company to add the products under its construction industry.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, others. The automotive segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period 2019-2026. In April 2018, BASF signed agreement to acquire business segment of additional seeds and crop protection from Bayer. This will enhance the company’s product portfolio with the addition of new products under this category.

On the basis of density composition, the market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam. The low density polyurethane foam in the preferred foam for various applications. In December 2018, Recticel announced the agreement to acquire Proseat. The company made a new joint venture with Sekisui which allowed Proseat to build on leading position as Europe’s largest independent automotive moulded seat foam manufacturer.



Polyurethanes were invented by Professor Dr. Otto Bayer in 1930s. PU foams were first used at the time of World War II when there was a need of replacing rubber materials with PU foams. By the coming of 1950s, PU foams were started to be used in adhesives and elastomers. Today, PU foams can be found in almost everything we touch like desks, chairs, cars, clothes, footwear, appliances, beds as well as the insulation in walls of buildings. PU foams are highly versatile and cost efficient and the durability of the products made out of polyurethane foams is very high that is why these products can last for long.

Increasing pursuit of a higher level of sleep comfort offered by polyurethane foam is driving the market.

PU foams can take any form to provide comfort and support and due to this property, they are widely used in the making of mattresses and furniture. Polyurethane foam creates a more comfortable sleep surface as the coring and contouring foam techniques are used in the manufacturing of PUR foams. According to Dan Schecter, vice president of sales and marketing at Carpenter Co., various advancements in the chemistry are giving rise to new foams of polyurethane that will get self-adjusted to individual body and will provide a high degree of comfort.

Recent Development

In September 2018, Dow Polyurethanes division of The Dow Chemical Company announced first TRAFFIDECK GO Center in Germany. This center is set up for addressing needs for transportation flooring that is durable and protected.

In August 2018, Armacell acquired Guarto SRL. The company is a manufacturer of insulation solutions used for absorbing sound. This acquisition will help the company to extend its portfolio in Italy.

In August 2018, Armacell launched aerogel blanket. This blanket is suitable for high temperature applications up to 650°C. This features dust reducing technology.

Polyurethane Foam Market is forecasted to grow at 4.0% for 2019 to 2026 to an estimated value, with factors such as volatility in the cost of the raw materials and strict environment regulations on the usage of polyurethane foam.

Polyurethane foam market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia- Pacific. Growing demand for flexible polyurethane foam and increasing application of polyurethane foam is expected to enhance the demand for the polyurethane foam in the region.

Polyurethane Foam Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the polyurethane foam market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing demand for polyurethane foam in building installation, increasing awareness about the advantages of polyurethane foam and increasing production of bio-based polyols.

Now the question is which are the regions that polyurethane foam market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target Asia- Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Polyurethane foam market is becoming more competitive every year with flexible foam currently being the largest market type for the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the solvent market.

Polyurethane Foam Market Developments

Sika announced the acquisition of Belineco LLC in March 2019 which will help the company to enhance their production of polyurethane foams. With this acquisition, the company will be strengthening their market position in Eastern Europe which will help the company to solidify their market position and further expand their global reach.

Scope of the Polyurethane Foam Market

Polyurethane foam market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

All country based analysis of the polyurethane foam market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, the polyurethane foam market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging and others. Density composition segment of the market is divided into low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam.

Polyurethane foam is synthetic material which is specially designed so they can provide protection to the material from any external resource so they can prevent corrosion. Rigid and flexible are two of the common types of the polyurethane form. They have the ability to offer excellent adhesive & dielectric properties. They are widely used in applications such as building & construction, automotive, footwear, packaging, polyurethane and others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Polyurethane Foam Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

