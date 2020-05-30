GLOBAL SELF-HEALING COATINGS MARKET 2020 FUTURE FORECAST REPORT 2020 WITH LATEST INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2027

The data and information regarding industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals etc. and were checked and validated by the market experts. GLOBAL SELF-HEALING COATINGS MARKET report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. This industry analysis report has been prepared by considering various steps for collecting, recording and analyzing market data. GLOBAL SELF-HEALING COATINGS MARKET report employs various basic steps of market analysis that include survey, focus groups, personal interviews, observations, and field trials.

Global Self-Healing Coatings Market By Form (Extrinsic, Intrinsic), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, General Industrial, Transportation, Mobile Devices, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Self-Healing Coatings Market

Global self-healing coatings market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of collaborations carried out by organisations to advance and develop various technologies.

Competitive Analysis: Global Self-Healing Coatings Market

Global self-healing coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of self-healing coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Self-Healing Coatings Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global self-healing coatings market are NEI Corporation; SHAWCOR; Covestro AG; FEYNLAB Inc; applied thin films inc.; Rust-Oleum; Nano DG Singapore Pte. Ltd.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Autonomic Materials, Inc.; Solvay; Adaptive Surface Technologies, Inc.; Sensor Coating Systems and Dow among others.

Market Definition: Global Self-Healing Coatings Market

Self-healing coatings are technologically advanced product offerings involving the usage of self-healing technology to promote better resistance against corrosion, infrastructure failure at the microscopic levels. These coatings are liquid-based so that they can cover up any defects quickly, even when they are applied in a difficult environment.

Market Drivers:

Higher return on investments with the usage of these products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth of demand for the product globally due to their infrastructural benefits; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of policies provided by the governments/authorities regarding the prolonged usage and longer operational guarantees of applicable products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Higher costs associated with in comparison to traditional coating solutions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Self-Healing Coatings Market

By Form

Extrinsic Capsule-Based Vascular

Intrinsic

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

General Industrial

Transportation Automotive Aerospace

Mobile Devices

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Solvay announced that they had partnered with Camino Real Partners, Phoenix Venture Partners and Burwell Investments for USD 3 million financial investments for Autonomic Materials, Inc. This investment is expected to accelerate the commercialization and development of Autonomic’s self-healing technologies. This will also help in expansion of capabilities of Solvay in offering coatings solutions to various end-use products.

In January 2017, PPG Industries, Inc. exhibited a full range of coatings for automotive applications during the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) held in Detroit, Michigan, United States from January 11-12, 2017. The products were displayed with the help of videos, demonstrations including various technologies and advanced engineering methods.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

