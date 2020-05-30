Substitute Natural Gas Market – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Technology Status, Demands, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

According to the Substitute Natural Gas Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments. The Substitute Natural Gas market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and Regional Substitute Natural Gas manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Global substitute natural gas market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives for a greener environment and high price of natural gas.

Competitive Analysis:

Global substitute natural gas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of substitute natural gas market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global substitute natural gas market are Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg, Air Liquide, TransTech Energy, LLC and National Gas Company among others.

Market Definition: Global Substitute Natural Gas Market

Substitute natural gas or also called as synthetic natural gas (SNG) is a fuel gas that is produced from fossil fuels and renewable sources such as coal and biofuels. They are ideal for transmission in natural gas pipelines and serves as a substitute for natural gas. SNG is produced by the gasification of biomass and coal, after which methanation is done. They can be converted from coal through five processes which are underground hydrogasification, underground steam-oxygen gasification, hydrogasification, catalytic steam gasification and steam-oxygen gasification.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, GAIL and IOCL are planning to set up two new synthetic natural gas (SNG) projects in Odisha, India. GAIL will set up their project at Talcher, while, IOCL will set up their project at Paradip. The new projects will help the companies to penetrate in the SNG market, giving new avenues for them to grow in future

In May 2018, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have launched renewable methane from a biomass-based synthesis gas mixture with the help of honeycomb catalyst in their pilot plant for methanation. The synthetic natural gas (SNG) produced by it shows similar properties to that of fossil natural gas. This launch will help to improve honeycomb methanation and for optimizing the catalysts for the use in large facilities

