Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, By Products and Services (Products {Insulated Shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants}, Services {Airways, Waterways, Roadways}), By Type (Active System, Passive System), By Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Chemical, Research Laboratories), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 75,113.00 million by 2025 from USD 35,700.00 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growth in the pharmaceutical industry and high potential growth markets for insulated packaging. On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, product & service, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2018 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report. The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on type is segmented into active and passive system. In 2018, passive system segment is estimated to rule with 66.1% shares and will cross USD 48362.61 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 9.6%. However, Active system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 26750.40 million in 2025 from USD 12005.54 million in 2017



The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on product &service .product is segmented into insulated shippers, insulated containers, and refrigerants. Insulated container is further segmented into expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, vacuum insulated panels. refrigerants is further segmented into liquid nitrogen , dry ice , gel packs , advanced phase change materials , foam bricks , others . Service is segmented into airways, waterways, roadways. In 2018, services segment is estimated to rule with 69.5% shares and will cross USD 52939.55million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 10.2%. The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is segmented based on industry into food & beverages, healthcare, chemical, end-use industry segment. Healthcare is further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, blood transportation, medical devices, R&D and clinical trials, others. In 2018, food & beverage segment is estimated to rule with 56.9% shares and will cross USD 41743.83million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 9.6%. However, health care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 25503.67 million in 2025 from USD 11353.97 million in 2017.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Key Drivers: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as need of temperature control in pharmaceutical industry and growth in cold chain industry. On the other hand, stringent rules & regulations formulated by government agencies may hinder the growth of the market

Key Points: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

DEUTSCHE POST AG, is going to dominate global temperature controlled packaging solutions market followed by UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. some other players are Fedex, AMERISOURCEBERGEN, Sofrigam, Cold Chain Technologies, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Intelsius – A DGP Company, Softbox, Inmark Inc., Envirotainer AB, DS Smith, United Parcel Service, Inc., Csafe Global, Dokasch, Skycell, Pelican Biothermal, Sonoco Products Co., VA-Q-TEC AG, among others.

Services is expected to dominate the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market with market share of 5%

The temperature controlled packaging solutions market in the global region is dominated by Asia-Pacific with the highest CAGR of 11.3%

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]