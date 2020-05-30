According to Data Bridge Market Research, Global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, growing at a rate of 4.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the market are Archroma, Huntsman International LLC, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., DowDuPont, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Evonik Industries AG., Wacker Chemie AG, Rudolf GmbH, GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kiri Industries Ltd, Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG, CHT Group, Clariant, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sarex, Quality Colours (London) Ltd, Buckman., The Lubrizol Corporation, Omya, Transfar Group Co., Ltd., Chungyo Chem, Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Jay Chemical Industries Ltd., Univar Inc, Americos Industries Inc., DPI Max, Inc, Astro American Chemical among others.

The consumers, manufacturing industries and authorities are becoming more conscious regarding the usage of more environmental friendly practices and focusing on the reduction of VOC’s generated in the manufacturing of different chemical compounds, textiles, and other forms of industrial products. Majorly, the focus of textile manufacturers currently has been on the utilization of biodegradable materials for their production processes and therefore the need for utilizing environmental friendly compounds that can improve the performance of textiles being manufactured as they are known to lack in quality as compared to synthetic fibers.

Global Textile Chemicals Market, By Fiber Type {Natural Fiber (Cotton, Wool) and Synthetic Fiber (Polyester, Polyamide, Viscose and Others}, Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agents, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Bleaching Agents and Others), Application { Apparel (Sportswear, Intimates), Home Textile (Bed Linens, Carpet), Technical Textile and Others}, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Textile Chemicals Market

The Global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from USD 26.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Textile Chemicals Market

The key players operating in the global textile chemicals market are –

Archroma,

Huntsman International LLC.,

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.,

DowDuPont,

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd,

The other players in the market are Evonik Industries AG., Wacker Chemie AG, Rudolf GmbH, GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kiri Industries Ltd, Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG, CHT Group, Clariant, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Sarex, Quality Colours (London) Ltd, Buckman., The Lubrizol Corporation, Omya, Transfar Group Co., Ltd., Chungyo Chem, Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Jay Chemical Industries Ltd., Univar Inc, Americos Industries Inc., DPI Max, Inc, Astro American Chemical

Textile chemicals are described as the chemical variants that are developed to alleviate the existing features of apparels, protective clothing, furnishings and various different forms of textiles. The chemical are differentiated based on their functionalities and the features that they provide and are generally designed for applications in natural as well as synthetic fibers. The chemicals are also introduced in a combination with other different compounds to result in a more advanced product range.

The main factors boosting the Textile Chemicals Market are:

Growing demand for better quality apparels with the changing lifestyle of the customers: The income levels of individuals have risen at a steady pace and that has invoked the changes in their lifestyles, resulting in the enhancement of their quality of life and standards of living. This trend has resulted in the textile manufacturers providing a higher quality of products, developed with the help of specialized compounds such as textile chemicals that are known to improve the characteristics and quality of textiles during the manufacturing process.

Increasing demand for the improved home furnishing and other household products: The demand rate for home furnishing and various other forms of household products has witnessed a dramatic rise considering the enhancement of individual incomes and their preferences for undertaking highly qualitative products that can be sustained for a longer duration. These demands for high-quality products are resulting in an increase of textile chemicals offerings due to the advantages of these compounds on enhancing the existing features of textiles.

The market is segmented on the basis of fiber type as natural fiber and synthetic fiber. Product type segment consists of coating & sizing agents, colorant & auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents and others. Application segment has been categorized as apparel, home textile, technical textile and others.

Some of the Textile Chemicals Market developments are as follows:

In February 2018, The Dow Chemical Company, a subsidiary of Dow announced the availability of “ECOFAST Pure”, a sustainable textile treatment solution during the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) International Conference. The treatment solution enables high resource efficiency and improves the existing features of natural textiles while including a number of other characteristics. This technology enables reduction of dye usage and the time required for the dyeing process and provides an innovative solution for natural fibers treatment.

In January 2018, Kemin Industries, Inc. announced that they had agreed for the acquisition of Garmon Chemicals along with their sister organization “The Italian Job”. The products and solutions would still be available under the Garmon brand, with improvements in R&D, distribution and market capabilities and other services expected for the organization.

Market Definition:?Global Textile Chemicals Market

Textile chemicals are those kinds of chemicals which are used in the improvement of different products such as apparels, textiles, furniture and others. These chemicals differ in colours, finishing properties, surfactants, and the way of use. Generally, textile chemicals are used in both synthetic and natural fibers. Natural fibers include cotton and wool, whereas synthetic fibers consist of polyester, polyamide and viscose among others.

In 2017, Evonik Industries AG has announced to expand the production capacity of hydrogen peroxide in Europe. Hydrogen peroxide is used as a textile chemical agent for the bleaching of textiles. Along with the expansion of the production of the company is investing in the development of a logistics centre which will help the customers to get the products without any difficulties. ?

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, it is seen that the textile industry of India is one of the largest in the world and it contributes around 14% to the industrial production sector and contributing a GDP of around 4.0%. This in turn is leading to the growth of the textile chemical industry as the chemicals are being used for improving the quality of the apparels.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for better quality apparels with the changing lifestyle of the customers.

Increasing demand for the improved home furnishing and other household products.

Growing environmental concerns, which require better and improved textile chemicals which are environmental friendly

Increased demand for technical textiles which are preferred for the superior quality and aesthetics

Market Restraint:

Regulatory norms due to the environmental impact of the textile chemicals and the disposal of the chemicals

Volatile and cyclical structure of the textile industry which has both crest and troughs

Fluctuating raw material costs of the chemicals

Segmentation:?Global Textile Chemicals Market

By Fiber Type

Natural Fiber

Cotton

Wool

Others

Synthetic Fiber

Polyester

Polyamide

Viscose

Others

By Product Type

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorant & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Others

By Application

Apparel

Sportswear

Intimates

Outerwear

Home Textile

Bed Linens

Carpet

Curtains

Others

Technical Textile

Others

Competitive Landscape:?Global Textile Chemicals Market

The global textile chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of textile chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In February 2018, Archroma, added to its range of highly biodegradable, non-PFC based durable water repellent protection, in the Smartrepel Hydro series. The product is environmental friendly, and is biodegradable, thus having a very low impact on the environment. The Smartrepel Hydro is used in the sportswear and other performance apparels which helps in the non-absorption of water and improve the performance of the sportsmen. These developments show that the textile chemicals industry is growing at a significant rate.????????

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global textile chemicals market

Analyze and forecast textile chemicals market on the basis of fiber type, product type and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for fiber type, product type and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

