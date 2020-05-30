Global Ultrafiltration Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2027 | Top Players-Pentair, Dowdupont, Hyflux, Inge GmbH, Hydranautics

The global ultrafiltration market is expected to reach USD 935.3 million by 2025, from USD 2,836.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ultrafiltration Market

The key players operating in the global ultrafiltration market are –

Pentair,

Dowdupont,

Hyflux,

Inge GmbH,

Hydranautics,

The other players in the market are Koch Membrane Systems, Pall Corporation, Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, 3M, Toray Industries, Inc., Alfa Laval, Beijing Originwater Technology Co., Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GEA Group, Markel Corporation, Membranium, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PCI Membranes, Polymem, Scinor Water America, LLC, Synder Filtration Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Veolia Environment SA among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Ultrafiltration Market

The global ultrafiltration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In, July 2018, LANXESS start distribution of the Gigamem ultrafiltration modules range from Polymem featuring Neophil hollow fibre membranes for water-treatment technologies.

Market Definition: Global Ultrafiltration Market

Ultrafiltration is an assortment of layer filtration in which powers like weight or fixation angles prompt a detachment through a semipermeable film. Suspended solids and solutes of high sub-atomic weight are held in the alleged retentate, while water and low sub-atomic weight solutes go through the layer in the permeate. The ultrafiltration is used in various industrial application such as food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical processing, chemical & petrochemical processing. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. Furthermore, According to ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446.0 billion alone. Hence, the high use ultrafiltration in these applications will help the market to grow.

Market drivers:

Rising awareness regarding water & wastewater treatment

Selective separation technology

Stringent regulatory and sustainability policies regarding the environment

Market restraints:

High capital cost

Increasing the lifespan of membranes

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Polymeric Ultrafiltration Ps & Pes PVDF Others

Ceramic Ultrafiltration

By Module

Hollow Fiber

Others

By Application

Municipal Treatment Desalination Public Utility Water Treatment Wastewater Reuse

Industrial Treatment Food & Beverage Processing Dairy Processing Food Processing Beverage Processing Pharmaceutical Processing Chemical & Petrochemical Processing Others



Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global ultrafiltration market

Analyze and forecast the ultrafiltration market on the basis of type, module, Industrial Treatment, application and geography.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, module, application, Industrial Treatment and geography.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

