Sulfuric Acid Market aims to expand at double digit growth rate |The Mosaic Company, Potashcorp, Groupe Chimique Tunisien Sa

The Global Sulfuric Acid Market accounted for USD 9.70 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for sulfur based fertilizers

Rising demand for sulfuric acid in the oil & gas industry and waste water treatment

Market Restraint:

Weaker sales due to surplus in the market

Strict environmental regulations due to toxic effects of sulfuric acid

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Key Applications Sulfuric Acid Market: Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry

Top Players in the Market are: The Mosaic Company, Potashcorp, Groupe Chimique Tunisien Sa, Maaden – Saudi Arabian Mining Company, OCP Group, Phosagro, BASF SE, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Akzonobel N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Ineos Enterprises, Limited, PVS Chemicals, Inc., Aurubis, Agrium Inc., Norfalco, Gulf Fluor, Oxbow Carbon LLC, KMG Chemicals Inc, Eurochem, ECO Services, Reagent.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

