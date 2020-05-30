The Architectural Coatings Market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work in-depth to formulate this Architectural Coatings Market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Architectural Coatings report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Architectural Coatings report.

This Architectural Coatings report will suit your business requirements in many ways while also assisting in informed decision making and smart working. Company profiles of the key market competitors are analysed with respect to company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments.

“Global Architectural Coatings Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.”

Get Sample Analysis of Architectural Coatings Market Information @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-architectural-coatings-market&SH

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings. Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure.

Conducts Overall Architectural Coatings Market Segmentation:

Global Architectural Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE), Alkyds, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, Others)

Technology (Solventborne, Waterborne)

Function (Paints, Primers, Varnishes, Stains, Sealers, Powder Coatings, Lacquers, Ceramics, Others)

Application (Commercial, Residential, Coatings for Wood, Roof Coatings, Floor Coatings)

Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Competition Analysis:

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting, IFS Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc., Kelly-Moore Paints, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc. among others.

Find More Competitor in TOC with Profile Overview Share Growth Analysis @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-architectural-coatings-market&SH

All the data and information included in the Architectural Coatings Market report is extracted from incredibly reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, journals, newspapers, and mergers. The company profiles of all the major players and brands that are dominating the market are mentioned in the report with respect to their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. The market analysis and insights covered in this Architectural Coatings Market research report offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Product Launches

In August 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue.

In June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice.

In November 2018, Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited launched paints specially designed for kids. This product has properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-formaldehyde, superior washable technologies and anti-viral properties. This product launch was aimed to cater the very niche segment – the kids’ rooms and increase customer base.

Reason to Buy Architectural Coatings Market Report?

Get a complete image of the Architectural Coatings Market

Identify growing segments and reasons for driving change

Recognize the competitive environment, the market’s key players and top brands

7 years’ forecasts to judge how the Architectural Coatings Market is predicted to grow.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-architectural-coatings-market&SH

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475