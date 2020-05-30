World coronavirus Dispatch: Dietary Fibres Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2019-2027

Global Dietary Fibres Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Dietary Fibres market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Dietary Fibres market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Dietary Fibres market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Dietary Fibres market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Dietary Fibres market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Dietary Fibres market during the assessment period.

Dietary Fibres Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Dietary Fibres market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Dietary Fibres market. The Dietary Fibres market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

the demand for functional food and beverages globally. These factors are resulting in rapid consumer shift towards dietary supplements to stay healthy and fulfil their nutritional requirements. The above factors are also resulting in customers opting for dietary fibre supplements that are rich in vitamins, minerals and other essential ingredients. Increasing preference towards consumption of dietary fibre rich products among consumers owing to rising awareness regarding the various health benefits of dietary fibres including normalised bowel movement, reduced cholesterol levels, controlled blood sugar levels and also as a means to maintain healthy body weight is a major factor driving revenue growth of the functional food and beverages segment, and this trend is expected to continue in future as well.

The functional food and beverages segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment by application in the North America dietary fibres market

In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.40 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period to reach close to US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026. In Latin America, the functional food and beverages application segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 400 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The functional food and beverages segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period in Western Europe. In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is expected to be valued at a little more than US$ 200 Mn in the APEJ region, while in the MEA dietary fibres market, the functional food and beverages segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period to be valued in excess of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026.

