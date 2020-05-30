COVID-19: Potential impact on Drywall Textures Market : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

Global Drywall Textures Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Drywall Textures market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Drywall Textures market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Drywall Textures market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Drywall Textures market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Drywall Textures market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Drywall Textures market during the assessment period.

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Drywall Textures market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Drywall Textures market. The Drywall Textures market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

the report segments the market into key mud that includes topping joint compound, all-purpose joint compound, and others (setting compounds, LITE drying compounds, etc.). Furthermore, it segments the market into key applications (walls, ceilings and others) and key end-users (residential, commercial, and nonresidential).

The report also segments the market based on major countries into the US and Canada. It further provides volume and revenue for each product, texture, mud, application and end-user segment for each country.

Based on the product, texture, and mud, the report evaluates the attractiveness of each section with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain, from raw material producers to end-users.

The report includes an outline of the market share of key companies operating in the drywall textures market in North America. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of production by manufacturers of drywall textures. Key market players profiled in the study include Graco Inc., 3M, Knauf Gips KG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, USG Corporation, Artisan Textures and Drywall, Inc., Muddy Boys, Inc, PABCO Gypsum, Hamilton Drywall Products, LS Drywall Inc and Shikoku International Corporation. Companies need to achieve economies of scale to remain competitive. They need to have easy access to distribution channels in order to ensure their products reach consumers. Expansion of product portfolio is another strategy to enhance growth. Market players are focusing on export markets, as these offer higher margin and a better bottom-line growth.

Profiles of key companies encompass vital parameters such as financial overview company overview, business strategy, and recent developments.

Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, augmented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product literature, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive investigation and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of technical writing, recent trade, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has demonstrated to be the most dependable, effective, and productive approach for procuring accurate market data, distinguishing business opportunities, and understanding industry participants’ perceptions.

Secondary research sources typically include corporation websites, broker reports, financial reports, external patented databases, stockholder presentations, Securities & Exchange Commission filings and relevant regulatory databases, proprietary databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include Walls & Ceilings Magazine, The Gypsum Association, ICIS chemical business magazine, investor presentations, company annual reports, Hoover’s, and Factiva.

Drywall Textures Market – Product Analysis

Regular Drywall

Moisture Resistant Drywall

Fire Resistant Drywall

Others (soundproof, foil backed, etc.)

Drywall Textures Market – Mud Analysis

Topping Joint Compound

All Purpose Joint Compound

Others (setting compounds, LITE dryi ng compounds, etc.)

Drywall Textures Market – Texture Analysis

Knock Down

Orange Peel

Roll

Sand

Others (popcorn, skip trowel, slapbrush, etc.)

Drywall Textures Market – Application Analysis

Walls

Ceilings

Others

Drywall Textures Market – End-user Analysis

Residential Do It Yourself (DIY) Professionals

Commercial

Non residential

North America Drywall Textures Market – Country Analysis

U.S.

Canada

