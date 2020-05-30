Online Program Management Industry 2020-2027| Covid 19 Impact Analysis | Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report

The latest Online Program Management market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Online Program Management market.

MARKET INTRODUCTION Online program management providers are for-profit administrations that help non-profit schools develop online programs, most often for Master’s level programs. Online program management companies provide several services for which traditional institutions historically have not had the experience or organizational capability to support fully, at least for fully-online programs and often for non-traditional student populations. Some examples of online program management services include enrollment management, marketing & recruitment, online course design, curriculum development, technology infrastructure, student retention support, and student & faculty call center support. MARKET DYNAMICS Increasing learning demands from learners and practitioners is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the online program management market. Significant developments in technology, talent relocation, gradual changes in business knowledge and social skills care, have massively contributed to the growth of the online program management market. Furthermore, development in urban areas, a high focus on high-quality learning, and a rise in living standards are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the online program management market. MARKET SCOPE The “Global Online Program Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the online program management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of online program management market with detailed market segmentation by type, service type. The global online program management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online program management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online program management market.

MARKET PLAYERS The reports cover key developments in the online program management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from online program management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for online program management market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the online program management market. The report also includes the profiles of key online program management market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

2U, Inc.

Academic Partnerships

Apollidon

Bisk Education, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

iDesign

Keypath Education

Online Education Services (OES)

Pearson Education

Wiley Education Services

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study. MARKET SEGMENTATION The global online program management market is segmented on the basis of type, service type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as package, fee-for-service. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as market research, student recruitment and enrollment, course design and technology platforms, student retention, placements, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online program management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online program management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting online program management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Online program management market in these regions.

