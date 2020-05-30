Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) Market 2019 Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

A recent market study on the global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) market reveals that the global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Benzoic Acid (CAS 65-85-0) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

Emerald Kalama Chemical

Foodchem

Liao Ning Huayi Chemical

Hebei Smart Chemicals Company (HSCC)

Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical

Fushimi Pharmaceutical

San Fu

Remi Fine

Navyug Pharmachem

Yash Rasayan & Chemicals

JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical

Wuhan Dico Chemical

Hubei Phoenix Chemical

Changzhou Hubin Medicine

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Food Grade Benzoic Acid

Pharma Grade Benzoic Acid

Industrial Grade Benzoic Acid

Segment by Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Plastics

Paints

Other

