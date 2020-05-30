COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Phenolic Biocides Market 2019 Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2024

A recent market study on the global Phenolic Biocides market reveals that the global Phenolic Biocides market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Phenolic Biocides market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Phenolic Biocides market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
AkzoNobel
Clariant Chemicals
Ashland
Dow Chemical
Baker Hughes
GE Water Technologies
FMC Corporation
Lanxess
Lonza
Cortec Corporation
Sigma-Aldrich
Lubrizol
BWA Water Additives
Champion Technologies
Akcros Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Nitrophenols
Chlorophenol
Other
Segment by Application
Water Treatment & Management
Wood Preservatives
Paints & Coatings
Personal Care Preservatives
Other
