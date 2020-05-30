COVID-19: Potential impact on Frozen Ready Meal Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

Global Frozen Ready Meal Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Frozen Ready Meal market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Frozen Ready Meal market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Frozen Ready Meal market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Frozen Ready Meal market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Frozen Ready Meal market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Frozen Ready Meal market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Frozen Ready Meal Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Frozen Ready Meal market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Frozen Ready Meal market

Most recent developments in the current Frozen Ready Meal market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Frozen Ready Meal market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Frozen Ready Meal market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Frozen Ready Meal market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Frozen Ready Meal market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Frozen Ready Meal market? What is the projected value of the Frozen Ready Meal market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Frozen Ready Meal market?

Frozen Ready Meal Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Frozen Ready Meal market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Frozen Ready Meal market. The Frozen Ready Meal market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

competition landscape are employing advanced packaging solutions to cater to the effective distribution of frozen ready meals. The report has also addressed factors such as infrastructure irregularities, lack of proper standardization, and health concerns as the key impediments for the growth of the global frozen ready meals market. The overall demand for frozen ready meals is expected to witness moderate gains in the foreseeable future. Inaccessibility to utilities for thawing these meals is driving the consumers away, while companies are struggling to control the impact of refrigeration on food quality.

Regulatory bodies have employed diverse standards and following them is becoming a challenge for market players. Growing awareness regarding risks of frozen ready meals have been curbing the overall sales, while logistics complexities are also downgrading the expected expansion of the global frozen ready meals market.

High Demand for Chicken Meals to Drive Market Growth through 2026

The report projects that several impediments will curb the global frozen ready meals market from expanding vigorously. However, the demand for frozen ready chicken meals will continue to gain traction and translate into robust revenue growth. By the end of 2026, over one-third of global frozen ready meals market value will be attained by the sales of chicken meals. The report further reveals that food chain services will be the leading end-users of frozen ready meals. In 2017, nearly US$ 12 Bn worth of frozen ready meals will used by food chain services across the globe. The demand for frozen ready meals among modern trade outlets is also poised to gain traction.

The report further reveals that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be at the forefront of global frozen ready meals market expansion through 2026. Nearly half of the overall frozen ready meals produced in the world will be sold in the APEJ region. The report also reveals North America and Europe as lucrative marketplaces for frozen ready meals. Key companies in the global frozen ready meals market are pegged to increase their presence in these regions. These players include, General Mills, Nestle S.A., McCain Foods Ltd., Dr. Oetker GmbH, Daiya Foods Inc., Connies Pizza, Conagra Brands, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., California Pizza Kitchen, H.J. Heinz, and FRoSTA AG.

Why Buy from MRRSE?