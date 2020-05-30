Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Strong Growth by 2026 | Key Players are Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Nova Biomedical, Others

Global clinical chemistry analyzer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical chemistry analyzer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.2 billion to an estimated value of USD 16.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market By Product (Analyzers, Reagents, Calibrators, Controls, Standards, Others, Others) Analyzer Technology (Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers) Test Analysis (Basic Metabolic Panel(BMP), Liver Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Renal Profile, Lipid Profile, Specialty Chemical Tests, Thyroid Function Panel) End User Analysis (Hospitals, Academic Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical chemistry analyzer market are Abbott (U.S.), Danaher.(U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.( Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.(U.S.), Siemens(Germany), ELI Tech Group(France), HORIBA, Ltd.( Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd(China), Randox Laboratories Ltd.( United Kingdom), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation(Japan), Bio Systems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.(India), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH(Germany ), Endress Hauser Management AG (Switzerland.), Diatron (Hungary), SFRI.(France), EKF and Medica Corporation(U.K.) among others.

Market Definition:

Clinical chemistry analyzer is used to calculate the concentration of certain metabolites, electrolytes, proteins, and/or drugs in serum, plasma, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, or other body fluids. Hospitals, clinics, research laboratories are using these devices. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes drives the market.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.

Market Drivers:

Increase in healthcare expenses is expected to work as a driver in the industry

There is an increase in diseases due to prevalence of lifestyle diseases

Increase in use of point of care testing devices is the driver for the market

New research and developments is leading towards automated laboratories

Market Restraints:

Due to an increase in deaths from diabetes government have formed strict rules

The necessity of high capital investments

Segmentation:

By Product

Analyzers

Reagents Calibrators Controls Standards Others

Others

By Analyzers Technology

Analyzers Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers



By Test Analysis

Basic Metabolic Panel(BMP)

Liver Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Renal Profile

Lipid Profile

Specialty Chemical Tests

Thyroid Function Panel

By End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Academic Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Block Scientific to show clinical chemistry analyzer with the help of virtual and augmented reality. It will change the whole industry as it will bring expensive, big and bulky medical lab into doctor’s offices.

In July 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced that it has officially cleared by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and AACC (American Association for Clinical Chemistry). This will transform cardiac triage in emergency departments, and it will led Siemens in increased downtime and higher throughput in their clinical chemistry workflows.

