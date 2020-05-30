Dental Infection Control Market Report Forecast by 2026 : Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Kol Al-Hamaya Factory, Medicom, Schulke & Mayr UK Ltd

Dental infection control is known as precaution consider during treatment of dental patients. Infection controls are used in the dental clinics for the precautions and to prevent the spread of the disease. Usually before any treatments all surfaces like dental chair, dental lights, drawer handles, countertops etc. are cleaned and decontaminated to prevent the spread of any infection. Disposable dental tools are never reused. Hand care consumables, personal protective care/accessories, dental unit water-line cleaning solutions, instrument cleaning solutions, sterilization accessories etc. are some of the dental infection consumable.

The global dental infection control market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Infection control procedures are precautions taken in health care settings to prevent the spread of disease. Global Dental Infection Control Market By Product (Consumables, Equipment), End User (Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Research Institutes and Academics, Dental Laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players operating in this market are 3M, Young Innovations, Inc., Kerr Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., GC America Inc., A-dec Inc., Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Kol Al-Hamaya Factory, Medicom, Schulke & Mayr UK Ltd, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Bio Hygiene International Pty. Ltd, Ventyv, Whiteley Corporation, Cantel Medical, Dispodent, Septodont Holding, VOCO GmbH.

The research Segmentation On The Basis Of :

Global dental infection control market is segmented into two notable segments such as products and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables segment is further sub segmented into personal protective care/ accessories, dental unit water- line cleaning solutions, instruments cleaning solutions, sterilization accessories, others, Personal protective care/ accessories is further sub segmented into gloves, face masks, protective eyewear, disposable protective garments, others. Hand Care is further categorized into soap and lotion, sterilizing gel. Instruments cleaning solutions is further categorized into ultrasonic cleaning solutions, lubricants, multi- surface cleaning/disinfectants, enzymatic detergents and decontamination. Monitoring sterilizers is further categorized into mechanical indicators, chemical indicators, biological indicators. Consumables segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2017, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S) launched Advanta clear surface disinfectant product line which is available as spray, wipes and liquid. The feature of this product is that it kills 30 of the common pathogens in less than one miniute such as HIV-1, HBV, HCV, MRSA, Influenza A Virus (H1N1), Salmonella enterica, ESBL E. Coli. By this product launch the company enhanced their product portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental research institutes and academics, dental laboratories. Dental clinics segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In January 2015, A-dec (Oregon, U.S.) announced the broadening of distribution strategy in the U.S. and Canada market by partnering with Henry Schein Dental (U.S.). This will help their products to reach a broader range of dentists.

