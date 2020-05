Sodium Coco Sulphate Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies Until 2015 To 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4653

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sodium coco sulphate (SCS) is a surfactant and is derived from coconut oil. It is a mild cleanser that boosts bubbles and is readily accepted by consumers. Before companies came up with this new surfactant, sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) was most popularly used in shampoos, conditioners, toothpastes etc. It caused irritation to skin as it had a small molecular mass, which enabled them to penetrate the skin and affect living cells under the surface. Petroleum oil was used in the manufacture of these sulphates. Sodium coco sulphate is considered to be a much safer alternative as it is derived from a mixture of fatty acids available in coconuts, hence the word ‘coco’ has been linked to its name.

Sodium coco sulphate is a safer alternative to sodium lauryl sulphate. Due to its mild, non-irritating and easily degradable properties, it is considered to be eco-friendly and much more user friendly as compared to sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS). SLS on the other hand belongs to a class of medium and strong surfactants known as alkyl sulphates. This group of chemicals exhibits strong cleansing power, very low production cost and high foam production among others advantages, thus giving them high market advantage but cause enough skin irritation to consumers and hence are being replaced widely by sodium coco sulphate. Sodium coco sulphate is manufactured using fatty acids derived from coconuts and hence are globally approved as they are less harmful to skin.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4653

A few consumers and critics still live with the false notion that this product is similar to SLS but are being proved wrong by scientists and chemical experts. This growing awareness is expected to further boost the market for SCS in the coming years.

SLS is derived from petroleum oil and SCS from natural resources and thus eco-friendly. Initially, various companies tried to find a more skin-conducive alternative for SLS and achieved this by putting it through a process called ethoxylation. This success was however shortlived as the process left behind two carcinogenic products namely ethylene oxide and 1,4-dioxane as the bi-products. This gave rise to the demand for more eco-friendly and SLS-free substitutes. Both these products function as surfactants but that is where their similarity ends. Overall sodium coco sulphate is a great alternative to SLS. The market for this surfactant is expected to rise over the next few years.

The largest demand market for SLS is the U.S., however due to the products environment and health issues, its market demand is decreasing and the market for sodium coco sulphate, as a safer alternative is increasing and is expected to rise substantially over the next few years. Due to stringent regulations involved with the manufacture of skin-related chemicals, the demand for this product is considerably lesser in Europe. However, once the product is proven to be environment friendly in Europe, the market is expected to rise by a huge margin. The market for SLS in the Rest of the World segment is considerably high at present, and market for sodium coco sulphate, which is a safer option, is expected to grow in the next few years and the SLS market is likely to decline.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4653

Some of the largest manufacturers of this product include