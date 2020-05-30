Blowing Agents Market Growth And Sales Forecast 2015 – 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blowing agents are commonly used additives in polymeric foam industry as a part of production process to impart particular properties to the polymeric foam. Significance of blowing agents is the rising demand for the polymeric foam businesses essentially on account of producing low-cost, environment friendly foam products.

Increasing demand for polymeric foams, especially polyurethane foams, owing to rapid development in their end-user industries such as construction and appliances is driving the demand for blowing agents. Additionally, high growth of end use industries in Asia Pacific is anticipated to further fuel the demand for blowing agents.

Major types of blowing agents currently in use in the industry are hydrocarbons (HCs), hydro-fluoro-carbons (HFCs) and hydro-chloro-fluoro-carbons (HCFCs). Hydrocarbons are the dominant product segment amongst which butanes and pentanes are most commonly used as blowing agents. HCFCs have been phased out of developed nations and gradually being phased out of other regions due to their high Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and Global Warming Potential (GWP). This has encouraged the industry players to develop and introduce alternative environment friendly blowing agents into the market.

The major foams types that utilize these blowing agents include polyurethane foam, phenolic foam, polystyrene foam and polyolefin foam. Polyurethane foam industry utilizes all types of blowing agents and captures a major share in the market.

Presently, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the world’s largest as well as fastest growing market for blowing agents over the next few years. China is the key consumer of blowing agents in Asia-Pacific. Other countries such as South Korea and India also generate considerable demand owing to high production levels.

Some of the major manufacturers in the blowing agents market include

Arkema SA

I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Foam Supplies Inc

Haltermann GmbH

Honeywell International Ltd.

Solvay SA.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS



