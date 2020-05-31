Coronavirus threat to global Dry Mortar Market Application And Specification, Product Category, Downstream Buyers,Top Player with Forecast till 2026

Global Dry Mortar Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Dry Mortar market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Dry Mortar market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Dry Mortar market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Dry Mortar market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dry Mortar . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Dry Mortar market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Dry Mortar market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Dry Mortar market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Dry Mortar market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Dry Mortar market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Dry Mortar market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Dry Mortar market? What is the scope for innovation in the current Dry Mortar market landscape?

Segmentation of the Dry Mortar Market

Segment by Type, the Dry Mortar market is segmented into

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar

Floor screeds, include thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Tile adhesives/ grouts

Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS)

Others

Segment by Application, the Dry Mortar market is segmented into

Construction industry

Home decoration industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dry Mortar market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dry Mortar market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Dry Mortar Market Share Analysis

Dry Mortar market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Dry Mortar business, the date to enter into the Dry Mortar market, Dry Mortar product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sika (CH)

Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

Henkel (FR)

Mapei (IT)

Sto (DE)

Ardex (DE)

BASF (DE)

Baumit (AT)

Bostik (US)

Knauf (DE)

CBP (US)

Caparol (DE)

Cemex (US)

HB Fuller (US)

Quick-mix (DE)

Dryvit Systems (US)

Hanil Cement (KR)

AdePlast (RO)

Forbo (CH)

CPI Mortars (UK)

Grupo Puma (ES)

