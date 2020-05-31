The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Pulses Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment by 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Pulses market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pulses market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Pulses market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Pulses market.

As per the report, the Pulses market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Pulses market are highlighted in the report. Although the Pulses market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Pulses market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Pulses market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Pulses market

Segmentation of the Pulses Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Pulses is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Pulses market.

Global Pulses Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

Opportunities for market participants:

Globally, the pulses market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. The ecological sustainability of pulses is also one of the major factors driving the pulses market owing to the reduced emission of CO2 and reduction in the level of greenhouse gases. As this contributes to a global cause, governments of various countries are encouraging the production of pulses at a global level. Moreover, the growers of pulses are also influenced by the global increase in the demand for pulses, which is expected to rapidly boost the global production of pulses. Furthermore, growth in the health-conscious population is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the pulses market as the demand for cholesterol-free and low-fat food ingredients is increasing. The leading players of the pulses market are trying their best to capitalize on the opportunities available in the market owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich and gluten-free products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth in the demand for pulses as a result of population growth.

On the basis of region, the pulses market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Brief Approach to Research on the Pulses Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the pulses market include:

An overview of the pulses market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the pulses market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends of the pulses market.

Detailed value chain analysis of the pulses market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major pulses market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the pulses market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Important questions pertaining to the Pulses market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Pulses market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Pulses market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Pulses market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Pulses market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

