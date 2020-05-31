Sameer Joshi

Probiotics refer to foods/supplements that contain live microorganisms intended to improve the “good” bacteria in the body. The live bacteria are regarded beneficial for kids’ health since they help to colonize the gut of the infant. In the recent years, increase in adoption of probiotics as dietary supplements for infants has been witnessed. They are usually promoted as aid to gut health. Specifically, for babies and kids, probiotics are conceived helpful for conditions such as diarrhea, infant colic, and allergy.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Gerber Products Company BioGaia Metagenics Inc. i-HealthInc Church & Dwight Co.Inc. LoveBug Nutrition Inc. FIT-Bioceuticals ltd. NOW Foods Mommy’s Bliss Mama’s Select.

What is the Dynamics of U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market?

he most common groups of probiotics are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces boulardii. These groups have strain-specific effects, which implies that all these different groups can have different effects on the body. The consumers in North America have gradually become more interested in taking charge of their health through direct action, and unfiltered access to healthcare information has fueled the current surge of interest in probiotics.

What is the SCOPE of U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market?

Rise in health concerns among parents coupled with efficacy of probiotics in addressing these concerns, lifestyles changes, increase in disposable income, and broadening of the probiotic’s portfolio drive the demand for infant and kids’ probiotics in the U.S. In addition, rise in cost of healthcare sector and emergence of internet age have led to an increase in preference for precautionary healthcare in the U.S., which in turn boost the growth of the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The report segments the U.S. infant and kids’ probiotic market into product type, distribution channel and age group. Based on product type, the market is classified into liquid, powder, chewable and others. on the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail pharmacies/drug stores, departmental stores, supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce. Based on age group, the marked is categorized into baby/infant (0-2 years) and kids (2-6 years).

What is the Regional Framework of U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market?

On the contrary, the penetration of infant and kids’ probiotics through online sales channels and e-commerce platforms is growing rapidly. This is due to the convenience offered by online portals, which provide ease of purchase alongside price comparisons, variety of products, and easy product comparison. In addition, the presence of the largest online and offline retailers in the U.S. such as Amazon and Walmart, gives an edge to the probiotic’s manufacturers for greater consumer access and brand awareness. Multiple brands such as Gerber, Culturelle, BioGaia, and others provide access and purchase of their products through online as well as offline platforms. This is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

