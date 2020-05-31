The Global Exhaust System Market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This Global Exhaust System Market report also endows with an insightful overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. To accomplish the same, this market research report offers an insightful market data and information about Automotive industry to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. All these factors are very significant when it comes to achieving a success in the competitive marketplace.

Global Exhaust System Market, By After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, GPF), Component (Exhaust Manifold, Downpipe, Catalytic Converter, Muffler, Tailpipe, Sensors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck, Bus), Aftermarket Vehicle Type (LDV, HDV), Off-Highway Vehicle Type (Agricultural Tractor, Construction Equipment), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Exhaust System Market

Global Exhaust System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 85.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 135.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing amounts of environmental pollution and stringent regulations by the particular authorities.

Key Market Competitors: Global Exhaust System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the exhaust system market are Faurecia, Tenneco Inc., Continental AG, Eberspächer, FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD., Benteler International, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, Sejong Industrial Co.Ltd., BOSAL, MAGNAFLOW, KATCON GLOBAL, Grand Rock Co. Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., FennoSteel, Eminox, European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd, SANGO Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd., and DENSO CORPORATION.

Market Definition: Global Exhaust System Market

Exhaust system can usually be defined as the piping system that directs the harmful and toxic gases away from the engine and user of the vehicles. The entire system of pipes usually contains two or more directing system of pipes that flows the harmful gases away from the engine and user while directing the fuel towards the engine.

Market Drivers:

High amounts of vehicle emissions and environmental pollution is expected to drive the market growth

Stringent regulations invoking the manufacturers of vehicles and exhaust systems to advance the products and technology associated with the products is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand and usage of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is expected to restrain the market growth

Higher cost of lighter-weight exhaust components is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Continental AG announced that they have opened up a manufacturing and warehousing facility for the production of NOx sensors in Trutnov, Czech Republic. This expansion is expected to cater to the rising demand of the products in the region.

In February 2017, Eberspächer announced their intention to initiate the mass production of gasoline particulate filter (GPF) exhaust systems by May. This initiative by the company is expected to increase the market demand of the product as the systems are expected to be installed in all classes of gasoline vehicles.

Competitive Analysis: Global Exhaust System Market

Global exhaust system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of exhaust system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Exhaust System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Exhaust System Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Exhaust System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Exhaust System Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Exhaust System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Exhaust System Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

