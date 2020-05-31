BURSITIS TREATMENT MARKET 2020 INCREASING DEMAND WITH LEADING KEY PLAYERS: BONE THERAPEUTICS SA, VESALIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, ENDO PHARMACEUTICALS INC

global bursitis treatment market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand of disease-specific treatment for bursitis and prevalent cases of family history of this condition are the key drivers for market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bursitis treatment market are Bone Therapeutics SA, Vesalius Medical Technologies, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vintage Labs, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Larken Laboratories, Inc, Lannett, WOCKHARDT, Fera Pharmaceuticals and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Vesalius Medical Technologies received the U.S. patent for its Bursitis treatment device and method for the treatment of inflammation of a bursa in a patient’s joint. It was filed in the September 2015. The U.S. grants of this patents enables the company to generates the revenue by out-licensed their products to other pharma companies.

Competitive Analysis:

Global bursitis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global bursitis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Bursitis Treatment Market

Bursitis is severe inflammation of a bursa. It causes tenderness, swelling and pain in the joints. Bursae is small jelly like sacs that are located throughout the body predominantly in around the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, and heel is act as cushions to help reduce the friction. The patients with bursitis experienced dull pain, tenderness, and stiffness near the affected bursa.

Global Bursitis Treatment Market By Type (Anterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis, Posterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis, Hip Bursitis and Others), Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery, Physical Therapy), Drugs (Corticosteroids, Antibiotics, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Vulnerable aging population can enhance the market growth

Rise in prevalence of arthritis and sudden injuries can develop bursitis can also act as a market driver

Accelerates demand of novel therapies is driving the growth of this market

Adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and vigorous aggressive exercise which involved overuse and repeated movements of body can cause bursitis is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is unavailable and unaffordable which can hamper the market growth

Preference over non-conventional therapy over pharmacological therapies is restraint the market growth

Lack of skilled expertise in some middle-income and low-income countries also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Bursitis Treatment Market

By Type

Anterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis

Posterior Achilles Tendon Bursitis

Hip Bursitis

Others

By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Physical Therapy

By Drugs

Corticosteroids

Dexamethasone

Prednisone

Antibiotic

Flucloxacillin

Erythromycin

Clarithromycin

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

